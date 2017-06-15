Kilkenny club Thomastown United join Waterford FC Club Partnership 

Kilkenny & District League club Thomastown United have become the latest regional side to forge links with Waterford FC.

United have signed up to Waterford's Club Partnership Programme, following hot on the heels of other regional sides Clonmel Town, Two-Mile-Borris St Kevin's and Ferrybank. The club, which hit the headlines when beating Shamrock Rovers in the Leinster Senior Cup, caters for more than 300 adults and children.

"We are delighted to welcome Thomastown United into our new club partnership programme," said Pat Fenlon, Waterford FC's Director of Football.

"While Kilkenny is of course well known for its hurling exploits, Kilkenny has also been thriving in football over the last number of years with plenty of players playing League of Ireland football from the county. Thomastown have really developed strongly over the last few years and we look forward to having them on board with us."

"I am delighted to have Thomastown United on board," added Gary Power, Waterford FC's Head of Youth Development. "We currently have Colm Whelan with us who developed at Thomastown United and he is making great strides this season.

"Thomastown cater for a really large community and are a really strong and vibrant club in the region. Our club partnership programme has received great interest already and we will continue to add more clubs to it."

Benefits of the programme include coach education sessions hosted by Waterford FC, as well as an opportunity for players and coaches to attend a League of Ireland game at the RSC. Waterford FC players and staff will also visit partner clubs, who will also participate in a mini blitz development games, which will be hosted by Waterford in the RSC or WIT Arena. The programme also provides players with the opportunity to progress grassroot club players to the Waterford FC underage academy in the League of Ireland.