Kittens toppled in Trophy final

It was agony for the Kilkenny & District League's Kennedy Cup team as they were pipped to the Trophy title by Mayo.

Cian McHale did the damage, firing home a 47th minute strike to settle an entertaining tie at the University of Limerick on Friday morning.

The Connacht side were strong throughout and, after going close with some chances, took the lead when Josh Mahon pounced to drill a loose ball inside the far post on seven minutes.

Kilkenny recovered, pressing on through midfield, but couldn't find an equaliser before the break.

They fought on and got their reward with a cracking leveller on 39 minutes. Timmy Clifford did the damage, unleashing a menacing half-volley that looped up and over the Mayo defence and crashed into the top right corner of the net.

David Cummins' side were revitalised by that goal. They pushed on for more, but were flattened by Mayo's second strike. The Kittens gave their all for the second equaliser, but there was no shaking Mayo's grip from the Trophy.