Kilkenny hotshot Seanie Maguire targets another award

Seanie Maguire may be about to leave the Airtricity League, but he could bag abother award before saying his goodbyes!

The Kilkenny striker has made the shortlist for the SSE Airtricity League / SWAI Player of the Month award for June.

The Cork City hitman, currently top of the scoring charts with 18 goals, is one of four players from the Premier Division's top two teams to have made the nominations.

Maguire, who will join Preston North End later this month, picked up the monthly award in April.

In another positive month for League leaders Cork, Maguire has been joined by team-mate Gearoid Morrissey on the shortlist. Robbie Benson and Patrick McEleney are also recognised for their part in Dundalk's good run of form.

Bohemians midfield playmaker Keith Ward is also included following some eye-catching displays along with Limerick's Chiedozie Ogbene, who continues to improve with each game.

The nominations in full are:

Keith Ward (Bohemians)

He has come to the fore for The Gypsies who went unbeaten in the month of June

Gearoid Morrissey (Cork City)

Pulling the strings in midfield and scored a brilliant winning goal against Derry.

Seanie Maguire (Cork City)

As well as a hat-trick against Dundalk and a brace against Limerick, the striker led the line excellently

Robbie Benson (Dundalk)

He has become a key player in midfield with his goals (three) and ability to drive his team forward

Patrick McEleney (Dundalk)

Four goals in five games - two of them being Goal of the Season contenders - have helped boost Dundalk

Chiedozie Ogbene (Limerick)

Following his move from Cork City, the youngster has become a real threat going forward - as his three goals prove

The winner will be announced next week