Kilkenny soccer fans - here's your chance to meet Ray Houghton!

As part of the FAI's Festival of Football, the Confederation of Ireland Supporters Clubs (CRISC) will hold their annual meeting at Hotel Kilkenny this Saturday.

As part of the get-together, the meeting will be followed by a Night with Ray Houghton.

The event will give people the chance to take part in a questions and answer session with the former Republic of Ireland international. The night will close with live music.

Further information and tickets for the Ray Houghton night are available from Gerry Reardon, tel 087-132 3264 or by emailing gerry.reardon@fai.ie