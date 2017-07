Kilkenny & District League side Evergreen have earned a home draw in the first round of the FAI Cup.

Packie Holden's treble-winning side will entertain Premier Division opposition when they host Drogheda United.

The draw was made this morning in Kilkenny, with Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill picking the Kilkenny team out of the hat.

The tie will be played on the weekend of August 13.