Seanie Maguire makes Ireland's World Cup play-off squad

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill has named Kilkenny's Seanie Maguire in his provisional squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup play-off with Denmark.

The Irish manager has selected the Preston North End striker in his initial squad for next month's two-legged clash with our European rivals. Ireland are away in the first leg in Parken Stadium, Copenhagen on Saturday, November 11 before hosting the second leg game in Aviva Stadium on Tuesday, November 14 in front of a sold-out crowd.

Maguire made his long-awaited senior international debut in the win over Moldova, but was an unused sub in the final group game against Wales, where a 1-0 win, secured by James McClean's goal, sent the Boys in Green through to the play-offs.

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood returns following an injury to his ribs, but Jonathan Walters is ruled out with a knee complaint. Midfielder David Meyler is suspended for the first leg game.

The squad will meet up on Monday, November 6 to begin preparations at the FAI National Training Centre before flying to Copenhagen on Thursday, November 9.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Rob Elliot (Newcastle United), Colin Doyle (Bradford City)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Middlesbrough), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Paul McShane (Reading), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), John O'Shea (Sunderland), Kevin Long, Stephen Ward (Burnley)

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady (Sunderland), Daryl Horgan, Alan Browne (Preston North End), Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), James McCarthy (Everton), Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Eunan O'Kane (Leeds United), David Meyler (Hull City), Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), Jonny Hayes (Celtic), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion)

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Daryl Murphy (Nottingham Forest), David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), Aiden O'Brien (Millwall)