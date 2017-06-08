South Kilkenny - Piltown

SOCIAL DANCING IN PILTOWN GAA COMPLEX

Sunday 4th June – Pat Daly; Sunday 11th June – Pat Hayes; Sunday 18th June – Teddy & Cahal Barry; Sunday 25th June – Tom Healy. Dancing from 9.30pm- 12.00pm. Admission €9.

PILTOWN COMMUNITY CENTRE

Each Monday:

Knitting Club 10.00 –13.00; Bowls 10.00 – 13.00;

Snooker 18.00 – 22.00; Karate Club 19.00- 21.00;

Library open 10.00- 22.00.

Back to Education Classes 09.30 – 13.30.

Each Tuesday:

Art Class 10.00- 13.00; Over 60’s Club 14.00 – 16.00;

Snooker 18.00 – 22.00; Parish Meetings 19.00- 21.00;

Piloxing 19.30 – 20.30; Library open 10.00 – 22.00.

Ladies Bowls have commenced each Thursday morning at 10.30am.

For all enquiries call John Burke on 087 9746007 or the Parish Office on 051 643112.

CEMETERY MASSES:

Templeorum - 2nd June; Piltown (Old & New Cemeteries) - 6th June; Owning (Church Grounds) - 9th June; Owning (St. Mary’s Cemetery) - 16th June; Kilkieran - 23rd June

REUNION

A reunion of all former employees of Irish Tanners & Rubber Plant, Portlaw will be held on Sunday, 25th June at 2:30pm in the Cotton Mill, Portlaw. Wives & partners are welcome.

FIDDOWN UNION SERVICES

Church of Ireland church services for Fiddown Union for Sunday the 4th May are Morning Prayer in St. Paul’s Piltown at 9.30am & Holy Communion in Holy Trinity, Portlaw at 11.00am. Everyone is welcome

PILTOWN KARATE CLUB

Congratulations to Conor O’ Shea from Piltown Karate Club on winning a Bronze medal at the SKIF European Championships in the Czech Republic last weekend, also well done to Alannah Twohig & Graeme Butler who also competed. 28 Countries took part in the Championships with over a thousand competitors.

WEEKEND MASSES IN THE PARISH:

Piltown - Saturday, 6:30pm & Sunday, 11am

Owning - Sunday, 10am

Templeorum - Sunday, 9am

PILTOWN, OWNING, TEMPLEORUM, FIDDOWN COMMUNITY ALERT

Parishioners are asked to be vigilant with their property as robberies have taken place within the community recently. Oil, power tools, machinery etc as well as the local chemist were targets of unsocial behaviour. Luckily the Gardaí have been successful in tracing some items & a big thank you for their detection.

Again vigilance for the elderly is necessary & keep a look out for suspicious vehicles.

PILTOWN NS ANNUAL SILVER CIRCLE DRAW

Winners - Week 2

€125 - Geraldine Grant (Seller: R & T Grant)

€75 - Peggy Power (Seller: S & J Connolly)

€50 - Sean San Pedro Jnr. (Seller: L & S San Pedro)

€25 - Catherine Griffin (Seller: C Griffin)

MULLINAVAT SUMMER FESTIVAL takes place on 3rd & 4th June. Activities include a ‘summer fair’ on Saturday with an array of arts, crafts, a variety of artisan, food & other stalls on display.

There will be a kiddie’s fancy dress & a teenage treasure hunt among other activities. ‘Matchday Mayhem’ will be Sunday’s main event with a 7 a side hurling tournament, BBQ & further stalls.

Live music will feature through the weekend, day and night, with the community hall playing host to ‘Art Supple’ Saturday night & the renowned rock band ‘Big Generator’ on Sunday night. It promises to be a great weekend for all the family!

NCBI APPEAL

The National Council for the Blind of Ireland Charity Shop at Main St., Carrick on Suir is in need of good quality donations, i.e. clothes, shoes, handbags, ornaments, picture, jewellery, bed linen, curtains & books.

Anything you can give would be much appreciated. Donations may be dropped into the shop during opening hours.

PILTOWN TODDLER GROUP

The Piltown Toddler Group meets every Friday morning at Piltown National School, in the prefab to the rear of the school, from 11am to 12:30pm. Parents & Childminders all welcome to come along with babies & toddlers.

THREE DAY PILGRIMAGE TO LOUGH DERG 2017 (WATERFORD GROUP)

Bus leaving Waterford on Friday, 7th July at 12 noon. Staying in Donegal on Friday night & leaving for Lough Derg early Saturday morning. Departing Lough Derg on Monday morning arriving back in Waterford at approx 6 - 7pm. For further details contact Phyllis on 087 6722991 or Olive on 086 8792265.