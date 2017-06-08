South Kilkenny - Slieverue

SLIEVERUE NOTES FOR NEWSPAPER 29/05/17

Club News

Well done to the Junior A team on their win against Ballyhale Shamrocks on Friday night on a score of 2-20 to 2-16.

The Piltown tickets are on sale now. A €50 ticket will enter you in a series of 5 draws starting on the 13th June. There is a prize fund of €110,000 so please support your club & county and win yourself some prizes. Tickets can be purchased from Committee Members or ask your team Mentor/Coach.

Simply Singing

Simply Singing group is back this Wednesday at 7.30pm in the John O’Donovan Centre.

School Sports Day

A big thank you to all who helped make the Slieverue NS Sports day a huge success. It looked like everyone enjoyed their day out.

Ordination

Rev. Liam O'Donovan, SAC, will be ordained to the Priesthood (for the Pallotine Fathers) at the Church of the Assumption, Slieverue on Saturday, 17th June 2017 at 3.30 p.m. Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan, Bishop of Waterford and Lismore, will preside at the Liturgy. Fr. Liam's First Mass of Thanksgiving in Slieverue Church is on Sunday, 18th June 2017 at 11 a.m.

At the conclusion of Fr. Liam's First Mass of Thanksgiving, there will be a presentation to Fr. Liam from the people of Slieverue Parish. Following Fr. Liam's First Mass of Thanksgiving, all are invited to St. Mary's Parish Hall for refreshments and a social gathering.

In preparation for this special parish celebration, we invite volunteers to help in the organisation of the Church, Parish Hall and around the Village. If you are willing to help, please contact Fr. Corcoran.