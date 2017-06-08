South Kilkenny - Glenmore

GLENBAR GOLF SOCIETY – The next outing of the Glen Bar Golf Society is taking place on Saturday in Gowran with a tee time of 11am and all are welcome to attend. Please contact any committee member to book a tee time.

TABLE QUIZ – The Glenmore GAA juvenile club are holding a table quiz in the Glen Bar on Friday night ( June 2nd) at 8.30pm as a fundrasier for the upcoming Feile na nGael which is taking place in Kilkenny Carlow and Wexford on the weekend of June 16th, 17th and 18th. Entry for the table quiz is €10 per person and with tables of four. Glenmore are hosting Fingallians of Swords, Co.Dublin and we are also a host venue for Friday evening as Glenmore welcomes Fingallians, Dunnamaggin and their visiting club from Ballyheigue, Co.Kerry with two matches at 5pm and two matches at 6pm. On Saturday morning at 11am Glenmore play their visitors Fingallians in Pairc Na Ratha.



SYMPATHY – On the passing of Phyliss Mernagh, Ballycroney, Glenmore sympathy is extended at this time to her husband, Pat and to her daughters and son and families at this time. Phyliss was a very kind, gentle, fun loving and caring lady and will be greatly missed by her family, her many friends and neighbours. May Phyliss’s soul rest in peace.

PARISH DATES – The cemeteries and Grotto of the parish of Glenmore will be visited on the following dates for prayers, blessing of the graves and the reciting of the rosary: Ballyveria Grotto on Monday June 12th, Kilbride cemetery on Monday June 19th, Kilcolm Wednesday July 5th, Ballygurrim Wednesday July 12th, Kilmackevogue on Wednesday July 19th and Glenmore on Friday July 28th with all venues being at 7.30pm.

GOLF CLASSIC – The Glenmore and Tullogher GAA clubs are holding a joint golf classic on Friday June 30th in New Ross Golf Club with tee times from 7am up to 5pm and bookings are being accepted by John Ryan at 086 3296178, Andy Doherty at 087 9848527, Frank Kirwan at 087 2839854.

TIDY TOWNS – The Glenmore Tidy Towns group, along with many others are working away every day in all kinds of efforts such as cutting, weeding, tidying and general maintenance and improvements and all help is very welcome. Many thanks to Kilkenny County Council for the recent allocation of €750 under this year’s Amenity Grant, it is very much appreciated and makes a great difference to the local community. Please note all offers of help and involvement are welcome so please make contact with any of the following: Keith, Bridget, Geraldine, Andy, Fidelis, Pat, Orla, Gerry, Noeleen, Colette, Frankie, Phil, Eddie, Sarah, Harry, Mark, Tricia.

GOLDEN CLUB – The Glenmore Golden Club are having their annual day trip on Tuesday July 4th to Leighlinbridge Arboretum and to Carlow town followed by an evening meal on the way home in Carroll’s of Knocktopher with the bus leaving from Glenmore hall at 10am. To book a place at a cost of €25 and before June 25th please contact Kathleen at 087 6333449 or Marie at 086 8443430.