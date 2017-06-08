South Kilkenny - Dunnamaggin

DKK Lotto: The winning numbers of Monday 15th May were: 14, 24, 34. There was no jackpot winner. The following won €30 each: Nora Murphy, John Phelan, Bridey Brennan, Betty McCormack and Eugene O’Donovan. Next week’s jackpot will be €1,900. Bingo is in St. Eoghan’s Centre each Saturday night at 8.30p.m. The Jackpot is worth €190, the Pool no is worth €530 and Pete’s no is worth €850.

KILMOGANNY BRIDGE CLUB: The results of Wednesday 24th May were: 1st: Mary Delaney & Margaret Dunne; 2nd: Emer Wallace & Ellen Delahunty: 3rd; Grace Landy & Elizabeth Lanigan. Bridge takes place each Wednesday at 8.00 p.m. in St. Eoghan’s Centre, Kilmoganny. Visitors are always welcome and partners will be provided if necessary.

ANNUAL MASS AT GROTTO AND OF HEALING took place in Dunamaggan on last Sunday 28th May at 11.00 a.m. The very well attended celebration took place in beautiful sunshine. The sacrament of healing was celebrated during the mass. The liturgy will conclude with Benediction and the blessing of all present.

DO YOU HAVE A GOOD IMAGINATION: Then why not consider designing a new obstacle for inclusion in the obstacle course for the Reign of Terror course in Kells for next October. The organising committee will award a prize for the best practical idea presented. For further information contact: Billy Heffernan 086 – 8236840; Noel Lahart 086 0 8057101 or Aidan Farrell 087 – 2424948.

KELLS HANDBALL CLUB: In the 60 x 30 Hardball championships, in the Minor Singles All Ireland Semi Final Eoin Brennan (Kells) was defeated by David Walsh (Cork); in the Minor Doubles Hardball All Ireland semi-final Eoin Brennan (Kells) and Jack Doyle (Windgap) defeated Cathal Barry and Aidan Barry (Clogh) and went on to defeat Patrick Murphy/Lorcan Conlon (Mayo) in the All Ireland Final 21-6, 8-21, 21-13. In the Intermediate Singles Hardball All Ireland semi-final, Brendan Burke (Kells) was defeated by Shane Dunne (Clogh). In Junior Doubles Hardball Anthony Martin/Diarmuid Burke (Kells) were unable to compete.

THE NEXT OPEN MIC NIGHT in St. Eoghan’s Centre, Kilmoganny will take place on this Thursday 1st June at 7.30 p.m. If you would like to take part by telling a story, reading a poem, singing a song or playing music then contact Alva on 085 – 8642378. All are invited to attend.

THE KELLS RECREATION AND PLAY AREA COMMITTEE would like to thank sincerely everyone who supported the recent Dinner/Auction Fundraiser by donating items for the auction, contributing to the raffle and/or attending on the night. It was a really successful and enjoyable evening for all involved. The event raised €4750 (approx.). These funds will contribute greatly to the funding of the new recreation and play area.

A Fundraiser for Our Lady’s Children’s’ Hospital Crumlin will be held in Delaney’s Bar Kells on Friday 2ne June at 9.00 p.m. It will include: music, song and Set Dancing. All musicians, singers, storytellers are welcome to come along and join the session. There will be a raffle on the night.

MASS FOR EXAMINATION STUDENTS will be celebrated in St. Eoghan’s Church, Kilmoganny on next Saturday evening at 7.00 p.m.

VILLAGE IMPROVEMENTS: Following requests from Cllr Matt Doran to Kilkenny Co. Council to have improvements carried out in Dunamaggan Village and at St. Leonard’s School Cllr. Matt Doran expressed his thanks to the Co. Council for the installation of Safety Lights in the vicinity of St. Leonard’s School. The work also involved the provision of new footpaths outside Townsend’s Bar and some work on the water drainage system. Over €18,000 will be invested in the proposed Works, he stated. The improved lighting on the Raheen Road, especially in the School area is expected to be undertaken in the near future. In addition the resurfacing of the road in the village of Dunamaggan should be completed before to Council summer break. He expressed his thanks to Kilkenny Co Council for including these works which were approved in February as part of 2017 Special Works.