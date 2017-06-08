South Kilkenny - Stoneyford

Carrickshock GAA

Under 14s



The under 14s got their league back on track with a win over Slieverue last Friday evening in Hugginstown. Next Monday 5th they travel to Kells Road to take on James Stephens.

Junior A

The Junior As lost out to Mooncoin in the 1st round of the League Championship last Friday in Mooncoin. They welcome Thomastown to Hugginstown this Thursday, 1st June, for the 2nd round.

Carrickshock Golf Classic

Carrickshock GAA annual fundraising golf Classic at Callan golf club, June 9 and 10, 2017, Team of 4 €200, includes BBQ and Dinner, GUI rules and handicap limits apply, tee times from Richie Power 086 2936205. All Welcome (weekend of kilkenny match so book your Tee times early)

Aghaviller Parish

Hugginstown and Stoneyford Churches.

Priests of the Parish:

Liam Cassin Telephone: 056 776 8693 or Mobile 087 231 2354

Peter Hoyne Telephone: 056 776 8678 or Mobile 086 373 8492

Pray For: Patrick Corcoran, Danesfort, Anniversary at this time.

Cemetery Mass;

Mass will be celebrated in Calvary Cemetery on Friday 2nd. June at 8.00p.m.;

Anniversary Mass next weekend:

In Stoneyford Church on Sunday 4th. June at 10.00a.m. - Maura Farrell, Glenmore House.

Homes for the Elderly:

House Number 5 is vacant in Hugginstown, if interested please contact: 086 168 7073

Monroe School:

Meeting of the School Board of Management will be held on Thursday 1st. June at 8.30p.m.

Dates to Remember for 2017:

Cemetery Masses: Stoneyford Cemetery on Friday 30th. June at 8.00p.m.

Hugginstown Cemetery on Saturday 1st. July at 8.00p.m.;

Féile Week-End: Participants will attend Mass in Hugginstown Church on

Saturday 17th. June at 8.00p.m.

Examinations:

Mass will be celebrated for all students sitting examinations on next Saturday 3rd. June;

In Stoneyford Church at 6.30p.m. and in Hugginstown Church at 8.00p.m.

Parish Pastoral Council:

A meeting of the Aghaviller Parish Pastoral Council will be held in the Parish House, Hugginstown on Wednesday 31st. May at 8.00p.m.

Bingo:

Bingo Session in the Community Centre, Stoneyford on every Tuesday at 8.30p.m.

Fás Community Employment:

There are vacancies on the Fás Community Employment Scheme for the Newmarket/ Hugginstown and Stoneyford areas.

If anyone is interested in seeking employment please contact Paul on 087 248 5111.

Lotto Results:

Draw: Monday 22nd. May 2017 Numbers: 11; 31; 27. Bonus No: 32.

No Match 3 Winner: No Match 4 Winner: No Jackpot Winner:

€30.00 Winners: Matty Murphy, Knocktopher; Ruth Crowley, Aghaviller;

Paraic Barron, Burnchurch; Jimmy Holden, Ballyhale; Sinéad Doyle, c/o James Irish

3 Sellers €15.00 each: Tom Hoyne; Alice Murphy; Jimmy Sheehan.

Next week: Match 3: €1,000.00; Match 4: €2,000.00; Jackpot: €8,500.00;

Next Draw on Monday 29th. May 2017. Please submit returns by 8.30p.m. Draw at 9.00p.m.

Mullinavat Summer Festival:

Mullinavat Summer Festival will take place on Saturday 3rd. and Sunday 4th. of June. Activities will include a ‘Summer Fair’ on Saturday 3rd. with an array of arts and crafts and a variety of Artisan food and other stalls on display. There will be a kiddie’s fancy dress and a teenage treasure hunt and other activities. ‘Matchday Mayhem’ will be Sunday’s main event with a 7 a side Hurling Tournament, kid’s fun and games, BBQ and further stalls. Live Music will feature all through the weekend, both day and night, with the Community Hall playing host to ‘Art Supple’ Saturday night and the renowned rock band ‘Big Generator’ on Sunday night. It promises to be a great weekend for all the family!

Carrickshock Camógie;

The Camógie Intermediate Team will play St. Anne’s (The Emeralds) in Hugginstown on this Sunday 28th. May at 7.30p.m.

Your support would be very welcome.