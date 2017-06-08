South Kilkenny -Kilmacow

Summer Tea Party

Kilmacow Sports Complex Committee will host a Summer Tea Party in the Community

Centre this coming Friday, 9th June. Tables are set for ten people (or can be shared) and the

cost is €10 per person. All support welcome.

16th Annual Little South Run

St. Senan’s Athletic Club will host the 16th Annual Little South Run at 2.00pm on

Sunday, 11th June. As in previous years funds raised from the event are in aid of the

Hospice Movement. Sponsorship cards are available from St. Senan’s Athletic

Club and Pat Doody, Alice Kelly, Margaret Reddy, Mary Quinn and Tomás Breathnach

of Kilmacow Hospice Support Group.

Registrations will take place in the Community Centre from 1.00pm and the run will

commence at the Sports Complex and follow a route to the Upper Street, Narabane,

Tiermore, Ullid, Lacey’s Cross, Crawn, Dangan Cross and back to the Upper Street and

finish at the Sports Complex. Motorists are asked to be aware of the hundreds of

participants and to cooperate with stewards along the route. Tea and refreshments

will be served in the Community Centre afterwards.

Schools Team wins Cumann na mBunscoileanna Cill Chainnigh Roinn C Title 2017

On Monday, 29th May, the people of Kilmacow headed to Nowlan Park, Kilkenny to

support the young men of the combined Kilmacow Schools team (made up of St Senan’s

Kilmacow & St Patrick’s Strangsmills) in the final of the Cumann na mBunscoileanna.

This team had strong form, having won all 7 league games in the South section and then

quarter and semi-finals against Freshford and Clough Moneenroe.

The opponents in the final were Coon Muckalee. It what was an excellent standard, both

teams were level at 0-2 each, with all scores from frees after 8 minutes. Then in what was

to become a feature of the first half Kilmacow sneaked ahead by few points only for goals

from Coon to allow the northern team to stay in touch. Kilmacow’s free taker Sean Dowling

was having great success for placed balls and the work and clever play of Ciaran Murray,

James Walsh and David Williams were keeping the balls going forward to a lively set of

forwards lead by co-captains Jack O Neill and Calum Regan. Kilmacow got to half time

leading by 1-8 to 2-3, with Jack O Neill bagging the goal and Sean Dowling, David

Williams helping to keep the scoreboard ticking over. The second half started much the

same but eventually Kilmacow’s fitness and faster hands meant they moved 6 points

ahead, only for Coon to again get a goal to keep them in touch. Best in the period were

goalie Josh Mate, and full backs Shane Egan, Alex Burke Derham and Lorcan Suffin.

Michael Carroll was subbed in and nipped around to cause havoc in the Coon defence.

James Walsh scored a goal from a high lob, and as they grew in confidence, Kilmacow

scored two more goals, one from an excellent Eoin Aylward pass. As the match entered

the final quarter, Donnchadh Williams and Tadhg Connolly seemed to be everywhere,

and Fionn Walsh was working excellently when switched to the forwards. Daniel Griffin

played a great role by breaking the balls up front and the other panel members included

David Sheridan, Eoin Murray, Ben Doyle, Shane Morrissey, Jack Quinn, Caoilin Kelly,

Eden Gillespie, Gearoid Long, Jack Butler and Ben Sutton. The final score was Kilmacow

4-12 to Coon Muckalee 3-5

Huge credit also goes to the teacher/managers Joanne Quinn, Micheál Kavanagh and Aoife

Dunne. It was a night to savour for parents and supporters who followed the team over

the course of the campaign. It would only be right to acknowledge the different

coaches who assisted the players in the school over the past years including Paul O’Dwyer,

Trevor Sutton, Shane Power, Karina Thompson, Micheál Sweeney and Rory Williams

and the club coaches including, Seamus Kennedy, Eamon Reddy, Ger Long,

Don Butler, James O’Neill, Dev Lowe and David Williams. It’s the first win at this grade

for Kilmacow since 1987

Joker Jackpot

The Joker Jackpot now stands at €2,700. Entry to the Joker Jackpot, €2, is available at

Daybreak and the Fox’s Den.

Kilmacow Graveyards Committee

Work on the maintenance of the local graveyards in Kilmacow will continue at 3.00pm

on Saturday, 17th June at Dunkitt graveyard. All offers of help welcome.

Temporary Road Closure at Miltown

To facilitate essential track maintenance by Irish Rail at the level crossing at Miltown

the crossing on the L7464 is scheduled to close from 8.00pm on Saturday, 17th June to

8.00am on Sunday 18th June. Alternative routes along the L7464, L7463 and R448

will be signposted.

Kilmacow Lotto

The winning numbers in last week’s lotto were 3, 7, 21 and 28. There were two

Match 3 winners. The Jackpot for next Thursday night is €2,550.

Hurlers Coop (Piltown) Draw

Please note that the Hurlers Coop (Piltown) Draw tickets are now on sale. All support

for the club through participation in the draw would be greatly appreciated.

Sunflowers for the Hospice

Sunflowers in aid of the Hospice Movement are on sale in local retail outlets over this week.

All donations will be gratefully welcomed.

Retirement Night for Mr. Kavanagh

A special Mass will be celebrated in Kilmacow on Saturday, 1st July to mark the retirement

of Micheál Kavanagh, Principal, St. Senan’s National School. Tea and refreshments will be

served afterwards in the school.

Safety measures on the N24 at Grannagh/Ballygriffin

Kilkenny County Council has been notified by Transport Infrastructure Ireland of approval

for safety measures along the N24 including the provision of dedicated right turning lane

at the junction of the N24 and the L7433 in front of The Thatch at Grannagh. Other

safety measures were approved for junctions at Ballygriffin (near Croke’s Shop) and at

New Aglish (exit onto the N24 from Roadstone). These works will include resurfacing,

with improvements to the road-markings and other associated works. The tender for the

works was advertised on Friday last, 2nd June. It is anticipated that, subject to TII approval,

the contract will be awarded in the latter half of July with the works commencing

shortly thereafter.