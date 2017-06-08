South Kilkenny -Kilmacow
Summer Tea Party
Kilmacow Sports Complex Committee will host a Summer Tea Party in the Community
Centre this coming Friday, 9th June. Tables are set for ten people (or can be shared) and the
cost is €10 per person. All support welcome.
16th Annual Little South Run
St. Senan’s Athletic Club will host the 16th Annual Little South Run at 2.00pm on
Sunday, 11th June. As in previous years funds raised from the event are in aid of the
Hospice Movement. Sponsorship cards are available from St. Senan’s Athletic
Club and Pat Doody, Alice Kelly, Margaret Reddy, Mary Quinn and Tomás Breathnach
of Kilmacow Hospice Support Group.
Registrations will take place in the Community Centre from 1.00pm and the run will
commence at the Sports Complex and follow a route to the Upper Street, Narabane,
Tiermore, Ullid, Lacey’s Cross, Crawn, Dangan Cross and back to the Upper Street and
finish at the Sports Complex. Motorists are asked to be aware of the hundreds of
participants and to cooperate with stewards along the route. Tea and refreshments
will be served in the Community Centre afterwards.
Schools Team wins Cumann na mBunscoileanna Cill Chainnigh Roinn C Title 2017
On Monday, 29th May, the people of Kilmacow headed to Nowlan Park, Kilkenny to
support the young men of the combined Kilmacow Schools team (made up of St Senan’s
Kilmacow & St Patrick’s Strangsmills) in the final of the Cumann na mBunscoileanna.
This team had strong form, having won all 7 league games in the South section and then
quarter and semi-finals against Freshford and Clough Moneenroe.
The opponents in the final were Coon Muckalee. It what was an excellent standard, both
teams were level at 0-2 each, with all scores from frees after 8 minutes. Then in what was
to become a feature of the first half Kilmacow sneaked ahead by few points only for goals
from Coon to allow the northern team to stay in touch. Kilmacow’s free taker Sean Dowling
was having great success for placed balls and the work and clever play of Ciaran Murray,
James Walsh and David Williams were keeping the balls going forward to a lively set of
forwards lead by co-captains Jack O Neill and Calum Regan. Kilmacow got to half time
leading by 1-8 to 2-3, with Jack O Neill bagging the goal and Sean Dowling, David
Williams helping to keep the scoreboard ticking over. The second half started much the
same but eventually Kilmacow’s fitness and faster hands meant they moved 6 points
ahead, only for Coon to again get a goal to keep them in touch. Best in the period were
goalie Josh Mate, and full backs Shane Egan, Alex Burke Derham and Lorcan Suffin.
Michael Carroll was subbed in and nipped around to cause havoc in the Coon defence.
James Walsh scored a goal from a high lob, and as they grew in confidence, Kilmacow
scored two more goals, one from an excellent Eoin Aylward pass. As the match entered
the final quarter, Donnchadh Williams and Tadhg Connolly seemed to be everywhere,
and Fionn Walsh was working excellently when switched to the forwards. Daniel Griffin
played a great role by breaking the balls up front and the other panel members included
David Sheridan, Eoin Murray, Ben Doyle, Shane Morrissey, Jack Quinn, Caoilin Kelly,
Eden Gillespie, Gearoid Long, Jack Butler and Ben Sutton. The final score was Kilmacow
4-12 to Coon Muckalee 3-5
Huge credit also goes to the teacher/managers Joanne Quinn, Micheál Kavanagh and Aoife
Dunne. It was a night to savour for parents and supporters who followed the team over
the course of the campaign. It would only be right to acknowledge the different
coaches who assisted the players in the school over the past years including Paul O’Dwyer,
Trevor Sutton, Shane Power, Karina Thompson, Micheál Sweeney and Rory Williams
and the club coaches including, Seamus Kennedy, Eamon Reddy, Ger Long,
Don Butler, James O’Neill, Dev Lowe and David Williams. It’s the first win at this grade
for Kilmacow since 1987
Joker Jackpot
The Joker Jackpot now stands at €2,700. Entry to the Joker Jackpot, €2, is available at
Daybreak and the Fox’s Den.
Kilmacow Graveyards Committee
Work on the maintenance of the local graveyards in Kilmacow will continue at 3.00pm
on Saturday, 17th June at Dunkitt graveyard. All offers of help welcome.
Temporary Road Closure at Miltown
To facilitate essential track maintenance by Irish Rail at the level crossing at Miltown
the crossing on the L7464 is scheduled to close from 8.00pm on Saturday, 17th June to
8.00am on Sunday 18th June. Alternative routes along the L7464, L7463 and R448
will be signposted.
Kilmacow Lotto
The winning numbers in last week’s lotto were 3, 7, 21 and 28. There were two
Match 3 winners. The Jackpot for next Thursday night is €2,550.
Hurlers Coop (Piltown) Draw
Please note that the Hurlers Coop (Piltown) Draw tickets are now on sale. All support
for the club through participation in the draw would be greatly appreciated.
Sunflowers for the Hospice
Sunflowers in aid of the Hospice Movement are on sale in local retail outlets over this week.
All donations will be gratefully welcomed.
Retirement Night for Mr. Kavanagh
A special Mass will be celebrated in Kilmacow on Saturday, 1st July to mark the retirement
of Micheál Kavanagh, Principal, St. Senan’s National School. Tea and refreshments will be
served afterwards in the school.
Safety measures on the N24 at Grannagh/Ballygriffin
Kilkenny County Council has been notified by Transport Infrastructure Ireland of approval
for safety measures along the N24 including the provision of dedicated right turning lane
at the junction of the N24 and the L7433 in front of The Thatch at Grannagh. Other
safety measures were approved for junctions at Ballygriffin (near Croke’s Shop) and at
New Aglish (exit onto the N24 from Roadstone). These works will include resurfacing,
with improvements to the road-markings and other associated works. The tender for the
works was advertised on Friday last, 2nd June. It is anticipated that, subject to TII approval,
the contract will be awarded in the latter half of July with the works commencing
shortly thereafter.
