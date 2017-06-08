South Kilkenny - Stoneyford

Stoneyford Utd FC

A 3-3 draw against Dean Celtic and a walkover against Evergreen saw the league campaign for the U16s come to an end this week. Only 3 league defeats all season in a very tightly contested league is huge testament to the lads and their coaches. Reaching the cup final was also a huge step forward and bodes well for the coming season. Congratulations lads.

Best of luck to Shane and Padraig on the Kilkenny Kennedy Cup Team heading down to Limmerick next week.

Carrickshock GAA

Under 14s



The under 14s made it 3 wins in a row in the league, with a win over James Stephens on Sunday evening in Kells Road. It leaves them in a good position with Feile just around the corner, weekend of June 16-18.

Junior A League/C'ship

Carrickshock 0-17 Thomastown 0-14. This was a good win for Carrickshock, from 0-11 to 0-8 behind early in the second half, they finished strongly for a deserved win.

Carrickshock Golf Classic

Carrickshock GAA annual fundraising golf Classic at Callan golf club, June 9 and 10, 2017, Team of 4 €200, includes BBQ and Dinner, GUI rules and handicap limits apply, tee times from Richie Power 086 2936205. All Welcome (weekend of kilkenny match so book your Tee times early)

Aghaviller Parish

Priests of the Parish:

Liam Cassin Telephone: 056 776 8693 or Mobile 087 231 2354

Peter Hoyne Telephone: 056 776 8678 or Mobile 086 373 8492

Pray For: Mary Carroll, (Nee Broderick) Knocktopher, who died during the week.

Anniversary: Maura Farrell, Glenmore House. Mass in Stoneyford Church on Sunday 4th. June at 10.00a.m.

Rota for next week-end: 10th. and 11th. June 2017: (Feast of The Most Holy Trinity)

Anniversary Mass next weekend:

In Stoneyford Church on Saturday 10th. June at 6.30p.m. - Jim Doran, Stoneyford

Baptisms:

Congratulations to Chrales Thomas Tennyson, Mabbistown and his parents Bernadette and Pat.

Charles was baptised in Hugginstown Church on Saturday 27th. May.

Also Congratulations to Keelan Francis Fisher and Joshua David Fisher, Ennisnag and their parents Francene and Alan.

Keelan and Joshua were baptised in Stoneyford Church on Saturday 27th. May.

Dates to Remember for 2017:

Cemetery Masses: Kilkeasy Cemetery on Friday 16th. June at 8.00p.m.

Stoneyford Cemetery on Friday 23rd. June at 8.00p.m. (Please note change of date.)

Hugginstown Cemetery on Saturday 1st. July at 8.00p.m.;

Examinations:

Mass will be celebrated for all students sitting examinations on this Saturday 3rd. June;

In Stoneyford Church at 6.30p.m. and in Hugginstown Church at 8.00p.m.

Homes for the Elderly:

House Number 5 is vacant in Hugginstown, if interested please contact: 086 168 7073

Stoneyford Active Retirement Group;

Meeting on Wednesday 7th. June in the Community Centre, Stoneyford at 2.30p.m. Being planned at the moment is an outing to Birr and Shannon Cruise. If anyone is interested please ring 087 641 4038 for details.

Stoneyford Tidy Towns:

Please note the June Litter Pick takes place on next Saturday 10th. June at 10.30a.m. Meet at the Community Centre.

.

Bingo:

Bingo Session in the Community Centre, Stoneyford on every Tuesday at 8.30p.m.

Fás Community Employment:

There are vacancies on the Fás Community Employment Scheme for the Newmarket/ Hugginstown and Stoneyford areas. If anyone is interested in seeking employment please contact Paul on 087 248 5111.

Lotto Results:

Draw: Monday 29th. May 2017 Numbers: 10; 18; 23. Bonus No: 17.

No Match 3 Winner: No Match 4 Winner: No Jackpot Winner:

€30.00 Winners: Catherina roche, Lawcus; Caroline McFadden, Ballycaum

“M. E. P.”, c/o James Irish; Peggy Dwyer, Croan; A;S;C; and Aoife Grace, Lismatigue

3 Sellers €15.00 each: Mary Raggett; James Irish; Pauline Doyle.

Next week: Match 3: €1,000.00; Match 4: €2,000.00; Jackpot: €8,600.00;

Next Draw on Monday 5th. June 2017. Please submit returns by 8.30p.m. Draw at 9.00p.m.

Summer with Foróige Drum Youth Centre:

A Weekly ‘Drop In’ for 3rd to 6th Years on Fridays from 4.00p.m to 6.00p.m. and on Saturdays from 2.00p.m. to 5.00p.m. Also a Group for 1st and 2nd Years on Fridays from 3.00p.m. to 4.00p.m. Mixed Activities for all age groups. Please contact Kate Carroll on 086 773 6975: kate.carroll@foroige.ie) or Rita Comerford 086 773 6976: rita.comerford@foroige.ie) for more details.