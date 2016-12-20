Anne Marie wins top award

International dressage rider and trainer Anne Marie Dunphy from Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny was the winner of one of two prestigious coaching awards at the Horse Sport Ireland annual coaching presentations.

The Coach of the Year award was presented in two categories in 2016 - ‘Development’ and ‘Performance’.

The Development category is awarded in recognition of a coach who has made an outstanding contribution to the early development of sport for young people under the age of 25.

Anne Marie Dunphy was the recipient in this category. A HSI Level 2 coach, Anne Marie works with riders at all levels and across all equestrian disciplines.

She has done outstanding work as manager of the High Performance Pony Dressage squad. Since her appointment to this post in 2014 Ireland has, for the first time, fielded dressage teams at three consecutive European Championships for Ponies.

“As a coach involved at all levels of the sport, to see the progression of our motivated and talented athletes from regional training all the way through to High Performance international participation is very rewarding," Anne Marie said when presented with her award.

"The development of our youth riders is the future of the sport and I am very honoured to receive this award,” she added.