All the news from Kilkenny golf club

The work on the irrigation system on the course at Kilkenny golf club has been completed, but members have been asked to continue to exercise caution as they play their game.

Some ground areas are still uneven and have not have settled yet.

GREETINGS: The club wished all members and their families a happy and joyful Christmas and hope all your golf shots fly straight and true in 2017.

BAR CLOSING: The times in the bar over the Christmas period are - Saturday, ​​​​December 24 (3pm); Monday, ​​​​December 26 (6pm); Tuesday, ​​​​December 27 (6pm); Wednesday, ​​​​December 28 (6pm); Thursday, ​​​​December 29 (6pm); Friday, ​​​​December 30 (6pm); Saturday, ​​​​December 31 (6pm).

KITCHEN CLOSING: The kitchen at the club will be closed all day on Saturday, Christmas Eve; Sunday, Christmas Day; Monday, St Stephen's Day.

The kitchen will reopen on Tuesday, December 27.

PRO SHOP: The PRO Shop will close at 1pm on Christmas Eve and will re-open on St Stephen's Day (8am).

JUNIOR/JUVENILE: At the final night of the junior/juvenile club meeting the two captains elected for 2017 were - boys Captain, James Everard; junior girls Captain, Jan Browne.

FIXTURES: The following fixtures have been agreed by the Men's Committee for January and February:

Sunday, January 1, three person team event, semi-open; Saturday, Janury 7, men's Crosscard; Saturday, Sunday, Monday, January 7, 8, 9 gents Scotch foursomes; Saturday, January 14, men's Crosscard; Saturday, Sunday, Monday, January 14, 15, 16 gents singles stroke (13 hole); Saturday, January 21, men's Crosscard; Saturday, Sunday, Monday, January 21, 22, 23 three man Rumble; Saturday, January 28, men's Crosscard; Saturday, Sunday, Monday, January 28, 29, 30 men's Scotch foursomes.

February - Saturday 4, men's Crosscard; Sunday 5, men's singles Stableford, (13 hole); Captains drive-in (TBC); Saturday 11, men's Crosscard; Saturday, Sunday, Monday 11, 12, 13 men's Scotch foursomes; Saturday 18, men's Crosscard; Saturday, Sunday, Monday 18, 19, 20 three man Scramble, team event; Saturday 25, men's Crosscard; Saturday, Sunday, Monday 25, 26, 27, 14 hole singles Stableford.

SOCIAL ACTIVITIES: Bridge on Monday, December 5, 1Colin Shaw and Lucy Glendinning; 2 Willie and Eithne Murphy; 3 Margaret McCreery and Sheila Brennan; 4 Breda Kavanagh and Rita McMahon.

CHRISTMAS PRIZES: The prizes were presented on December 19.

Winners - Gene O'Brien and Cath Hoyne; 2 Edith Ogilvie and Ann Kelly; 3 Paddy Smee and Colin Shaw; 4 Mary Gorman and Catherine Barrett.

Beginners North/South - 1 Mary Corcoran and Ann Hickey; 2 John Quane and Colin Daly.

East/West - 1 Amy Keating and Mags Duggan; 2 Reay and Teresa Brandon.

There will be no Bridge over the Christmas holidays. Bridge will recommence on Monday, January 9.

VOUCHERS: Christmas gift vouchers may be purchased from Aoife or Sean in the office (056 7765400).

The vouchers may be used to purchase green fees, payments towards annual subscriptions or for meals in the bar.

Vouchers are available in all denominations.

Vouchers may also be purchased from Jimmy Bolger and his staff in the Pro Shop for lessons or towards the purchase of equipment.

RESULTS: Saturday, December 17, Crosscard 1 Murt Farragher, Morgan Doyle, John King, Martin Duggan 10; 2 John McCarron, Tom Sloyan (jnr), Matt Ruth, Pat Walshe -9.6; 3 Rob O'Shea, Mark Shortall, Philip o'Neill, Brian O'Shea -9.2 (CB); 4 Gus Carey, Tony Butler, Pat Hickey, Michael McCarthy -9.2; 5 Myles McCabe, Tommy Comerford, Richie Phelan, Dom Murphy -9.0.

The results for last week-end's singles competition will be included in next week's notes.

Senior gents on Thursday, December 15, 12 hole Christmas Champagne Scramble, 1 Geoff Meagher, John O'Donovan, Tom Brett, Joe O'Driscoll 66pts; 2 John Bracken, Richard Butler, Jim Meredith, Paddy Byrne 65pts (b5); 3 Mick O'Flynn, Martin Mullane, Tim O'Mahony, Joe Nolan 65pts; 4 Billy Burke, Maurice Ryan, Bob Greany, Joe Ledwidge 64pts (b5); 5 Matt Ruth, Richie McEvoy, Phillip O'Neill, Myles McCabe 64pts; 6 Pat Drennan, Kevin Donohue, Peter Dabinett, Brendan Graham 61pts (b5); 7 Tom Gunning, Jim Ryan, Martin Kelly, Paddy Hally 61pts; 8 Pat Kearns, Martin Murphy, Nicky Lawlor, Andy McEneaney 60pts; 9 Rodger Curran, Frank Bradbury, Paul Hanafin, Tony Joyce 59pts (b5); 10 Dom Murphy, Denis Carey, Jim Treacy, Dermot Moloney 59pts.

Seventy-seven players took part and there were 90 attendees at the Christmas dinner.

Golfer of the Year - Cat. 1 winner, Brian Cullen 115 points; runner-up, John O’Regan 110 points.

Cat. 2 winner, Jim Meredith 111 points; runner-up, Jimmy Rhatigan 106 points.

The next competition for seniors is on Thursday.

As there is no competition for the ladies that day, golf will commence at 10am. The draw closes at 11.15am.

The seniors AGM will be held on Thursday, January 12 after golf or after the next seniors golf outing if the 12th is cancelled.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 9.36 to 10.32am visitors, 12.56 to 2.24pm members time; Thursday, 10am to 12noon senior gents, 12.56 to 2.24pm members time; Friday, 12.56 to 2.24pm members time; Saturday, 11.28am to 2pm men's Crosscard; Monday, 8.56am to 1.28pm three person team event, semi-Open; Tuesday 27 December course open; Wednesday, December 28, 10.32am to 12.32pm guest/visitor/Society, 12.56 to 2pm members time.

LADIES CLUB: Results Tuesday, December 13, 13 hole Scotch foursomes, Christmas fare, 1 Jacinta Culleton (21) and Liz Neary (17) 26pts; 2 Mags Duggan (27) and Geraldine O'Connor (25) 25.5pts (26-.5); 3 Catherine King (20) and Mary Hickey (21) 23pts (25-2) on back 6.

SENIORS: Thursday, December 15, senior ladies 9 hole competition, 1 Eileen Reynolds, Jane Duggan, Joan O'Sullivan 31pts; 2 Edith Ogilvie, Josie Bolger, Teresa Brandon, Breda Kavanagh 29pts (32-3). Fourteen players took part.

The next competition for the seniors will be on Thursday, January 5. The denior ladies’ AGM will be held on Thursday, January 5.