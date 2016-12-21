News from around the golf clubs

The Christmas semi-open competition will be held on Tuesday, December 27 at Gowran Park GC.

The competition, a three-person team event, will be held over 18 holes. The timesheet is now open, with all members invited to bring a friend to play.

WINTER - Results, Members’ Winter League, December 18: 1 David Kearney, 2 Joe Colclough, 3 Paudie Lannon.

MEMBERSHIP - A number of new members have joined the club recently. Membership rates include an under-30s offer of €350, full membership for €499 and a reduced rate for the senior golfer at €420 (70+).

Full details and application forms are available from 056-7726699. Green Fee vouchers are also available and can be purchased in the golf shop or by phone.

CLOSED - The course will be closed on Christmas Day, St Stephen’s Day and New Year’s Day.

DIARY - Tomorrow (Thursday)/Friday: Winter Singles open singles (visitor €20). Tuesday: Members semi-open three-person team event. December 29/30: Winter Series open singles (visitor €20).

Mountain View

Sunday, January 8 is the date for the Winter League final at Mountain View GC.

The final will see the top six golfers from each group compete for the spoils. The finalists were determined following their best four rounds of the five round competition.

The total points from the best four qualifying rounds are carried forward to the final, where the following additional points will be allocated: first place, 350pts, second place, 300pts; third place, 250pts; fourth place, 200pts; fifth place, 150pts; sixth place, 100pts; seventh place, 85pts; eighth place, 70pts; ninth place, 55pts; 10th place, 40pts; 11th place, 25pts; 12th place, 10pts.

After five rounds, the final standings of the group stages are:

Group One - 1 Jim Dunne, 350pts; 2 Ken Shaw, 300pts; 3 Paul Murphy, 270pts; 4 Michael Hoyne, 260pts; 5 Seamus Nolan, 230pts; 6 Kevin Kelly, 200pts.

Group Two - 1 Kevin O’Sullivan, Denis Brennan, 320pts; 3 John Coffey, 310pts; 4 Seamus O’Brien, 280pts; 5 John Coleman, 260pts; 6 Simon Williams, 250pts.

DIARY - Saturday: Casual golf, 8am to 5pm.

CALLAN

Paddy Grace was crowned the RGA Golfer of the Year at Callan GC.

Paddy was presented with his award at the Association’s Christmas party.

LEAGUE - Nicholas Walsh leads in the way after three rounds of the Winter League. With 212pts from his three rounds he has a two-point lead over Richie Condon, with Nigel Dagg a further point behind in third.

Standings, Winter League: 1 Nicholas Walsh, 212pts; 2 Richie Condon, 210pts; 3 Nigel Dagg, 209pts; 4 Richard McKeever, 203pts; 5 Pat O’Keeffe, 202pts; 6 Liam O’Hara, 201pts; 7 John Moroney, 198pts; 8 Jeff Lynch, 197pts; 9 Sean Malone, 195pts; 10 Darren Comerford, 193pts; 11 Mick Hickey, 191pts; 12 Denis Murphy, Neville Coen, 190pts; 14 Larry Malone, 164pts; 15 Andy Needham, 137pts; 16 Murt Cuddihy jnr, 127pts; 17 Michael Murphy (KK), 119pts; 18 J.J. Murphy, 116pts; 19 Billy Walsh, 109pts.

RESULTS - Results, RGA, December 19: 1 Liam Duggan, Fr Pat Duggan, John Holden, 39.3; 2 Pat Mulrooney, Michael Quinlan, Dick O’Shea, 39.4; 3 John Ryan, Padraig McMorrow, Michael Shortall, 40.4.

The next RGA competition is on Monday, January 2.

Results, ladies 12-hole competition, December 13: 1 Ann Wemyss, 24pts; 2 Eileen Cuddihy, 20pts.

Results, RGA 12-hole single stableford, December 12: Cat A - 1 Willie Gilbert, 27pts; 2 Pat Mulrooney, 26pts; 3 Jim Wellwood, 25pts (c/b). Cat B - 1 Padraig McMorrow, 26pts; 2 Paul Coogan, 23pts; 3 Michael Comerford, 22pts (c/b).

LOTTO - There was no winner of the golf club lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 3, 4 and 29. Lucky dip winners were Teresa Buggy, Barry Henriques, Billy Wise, Eileen Cuddihy, John Lennon, Fionn & Nanny Dawson.

The jackpot is now €1,150.

DIARY - Today (Wednesday): Open 12-hole stableford. Thursday: Senior ladies, 10am to 12 noon. Saturday: Open fourball (any combination re-entry). Monday: RGA, 11am to 1pm. Open fourball (any combination, re-entry). Tuesday: Ladies Day. Open fourball (any combination, re-entry). Wednesday, December 28: Open 12-hole stableford. Open fourball (any combination, re-entry). December 29: Senior ladies, 10am to 12 noon. Open fourball (any combination, re-entry). December 30: Open fourball (any combination, re-entry). December 31: Men’s singles stableford.

BORRIS

The following is the management committee at Borris GC for 2017:

President: Kieran Lucas. Captain: Cyril Hughes. Lady Captain: Janette O’Neill. Secretary: Bernie Byrne. Treasurer: Justin Manning. Committee: John Byrne, Kevin Ryan, Dan Glynn, John Enright, Eileen Kelly, Des Murphy, Mary Quirke, Conor McCarthy.

RESULTS - Results, open two-person team competition, December 17/18: 1 Kieran Lucas (19) & Sean Treacy (17), 50pts; 2 Brian Fox (21) & Pat Cullen (18), 49pts.

LOTTO - There was no winner of the golf club lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 4, 15, 16 and 27. Lucky dip (€30) winners were John Enright, Patsy Nolan and John Walsh. The jackpot is now €1,100. Tickets are €2 and are available from club members and the clubhouse bar. Enquiries to 059-9773310.

DIARY - December 26/27: Open singles 18-hole competition. December 30 - January 1: Open three-person scramble. Tee times available from 059-9773310.

NEW ROSS

Bad weather put paid to golf at New Ross GC on Wednesday, but spirits were far from damp at the ladies Christmas party.

Mulled wine and mince pies were enjoyed and the carol singing, lead by Maeve Wilson, continued the festive theme. There will not be any Wednesday competition for a few weeks, but the Christmas Classic is up and running over the Christmas break, with all members asked to support this competition.

The Winter League will commence in the New Year. The competition sheet has been posted in the locker-room.

SENIORS - The timing was spot-on when, after the torrential rains of Tuesday and Wednesday, the seniors had a beautiful sunny day on Thursday for their last outing of the year. It is a tribute to Seamus Power and the course staff that the course was in a remarkably dry condition after the battering it endured over the last couple of days.

From the motion passed at the annual meeting, where the group play a champagne scramble and an ordinary Stableford competition each alternate week, this time it was the turn of the latter format.

Here, the team of Patsy Farrell (14), Eamon Delaney (16), Martin Forristal (20) and Billy Redmond (21) were declared winners with 91pts. There was a tie for second place, with two teams scoring 89pts, but a better last six saw John Kennedy (16), Johnny Watson (16) and John Joe Cullen edge the verdict. Third were Tony Harford (12), Willie Kelly (19), Liam Glasheen (20) and Kenny Irwin (21).

Nearest the pin prizes went to John F. Roche (ninth hole) and Willie Byrne (11th). On the draw board for January are Martin Forristal and Liam Glasheen.

Some time ago two intruders vandalised the memorial clock going out the gate to the first tee. Willie Kelly who made and replaced the hands and installed them back on the clock last week. Club captain and colleague, Peter Goggin, thanked Willie for his efforts.

The seniors will be back in action on Thursday, January 5. The club classic (Two Person Champagne Scramble) is now in full swing. All interested in playing tomorrow (Thursday) should book on line immediately as spaces for that day are limited.

The Classic will run up to and including Monday, January 2.