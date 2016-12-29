Festive fixtures announced for the Kilkenny & District League

A busy end to 2016 and a bumper start to 2017 are in store for the schoolboys’ and schoolgirls’ divisions in the Kilkenny & District League.

The League has announced two rounds of fixtures for some of their younger competitions to be held over the festive period.

The games, which will be held on New Year’s Eve and Monday, January 2, cover teams at several levels - the Glanbia Under-12 League, the Kilkenny People Under-13 League Division Two, Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Divisions One and Two, the Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Divisions One and Two, TC Tyres Under-16 League Division Two and the TC Tyres Under-17 League, as well as the Under-12, 14 and 16 schoolgirls’ competitions.

The decision to play the games during the Christmas break was taken at the League’s last Council meeting in December. The move will help to reduce the backlog of outstanding fixtures.

Fixtures

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31 (New Year’s Eve)

Under-17 TC Tyres League

Freebooters v Castlewarren Celtic, Scanlon Park 11am.

East End United v Paulstown 06, 11am.

Callan United v Clover United, 11am.

Evergreen B v Thomastown United, 2pm.

Lions v Southend United, 2pm.

Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League

Lions v Bridge United, 12 noon.

Thomastown United v Hanover Harps, 1pm.

Evergreen v Bridge United Athy, 2pm.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division One

Evergreen A v Evergreen City, 11am.

Thomastown United A v Newpark, 2.30pm.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division One

Stoneyford United v Freebooters A, 11am.

Bridge United v Lions, 1.30pm.

Evergreen A v Deen Celtic A, 2pm.

East End United A v Fort Rangers, 2.30pm.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division Two

Thomastown United v Highview Athletic, 11am.

Paulstown 06 v Freebooters C, 11am.

Callan United v East End United B, 1pm.

Freebooters B v Deen Celtic B, Scanlon Park 1pm.

Under-12 Schoolgirls’ League

Newpark v Evergreen City, 11am.

Bridge United v Freebooters, 2.30pm.

Thomastown United v East End United, 2.30pm.

Callan United v Evergreen United, 2.30pm.

MONDAY, JANUARY 2

Under-16 TC Tyres League Division Two

Thomastown United v Freshford Town, 11am.

Deen Celtic v Evergreen United, 11am.

Callan United v Highview Athletic, 11am.

Evergreen City v Clover United, 2pm.

Under-14 Schoolgirls’ League

Evergreen City v Newpark, 11am.

Callan United v Hanover Harps, 1pm.

East End United v Lions, 2.30pm.

Freebooters v Evergreen United, Scanlon Park 2.30pm.

Thomastown United v Nurney Villa, 2.30pm.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division One

Evergreen A v Deen Celtic A, 2pm.

Thomastown United v Bridge United, 2pm.

Lions v Freebooters A, 2pm.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division Two

Fort Rangers v Deen Celtic B, 11am.

East End United v Highview Athletic, 11am.

Southend United v Evergreen B, 11am.

Freebooters C v Bridge United B, Scanlon Park 12.45pm.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division One

East End United v Evergreen Boys, 1.30pm.

Deen Celtic A v Evergreen Albion, 1.30pm.

Bridge United A v Freebooters A, 2pm.

Callan United v Thomastown United A, 2.30pm.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division Two

Freebooters B v Newpark, Scanlon Park 11am.

Deen Celtic B v Evergreen Athletic, 11am.

Bridge United B v Fort Rangers A, 11am.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division Three

Stoneyford United B v Freebooters C, 11am.

Paulstown 06 v Freebooters D, 11am.

Highview Athletic v Evergreen United, 11am.

Evergreen Rovers v Freshford Town, 11am.

Thomastown United B v Fort Rangers B, 1pm.