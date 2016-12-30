First fixtures of 2017 announced for Kilkenny junior soccer clubs

The junior ranks of the Kilkenny & District League will get back into action with a bumper round of games.

Following a three-week festive break, junior men's, women's and youth teams will take to the pitch again from Saturday, January 7.

While there will be plenty of domestic action to take in, the big games will see two local clubs continue their quest for provincial honours, with Thomastown United and Evergreen competing in the Leinster Senior Cup. Thomastown face an away trip to Meath when they take on Navan Cosmos in their third round Cup clash on Sunday while, in round two, Evergreen host Kilbarrack at the Kells Road.

There will also be plenty of junior action at home, with a full round of games in the Premier Division, as well as Divisions One to Three.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 7

Ladies Seven-A-Side League

Callan United v Clover United, Derdimus 4pm.

Thomastown United v Evergreen, Derdimus 5.30pm.

Youths’ League

Castlewarren Celtic v Thomastown United, 2pm.

Evergreen A v Freebooters A, 2pm.

Highview Athletic v Evergreen B, 2pm.

Newpark v Deen Celtic, 2pm.



SUNDAY, JANUARY 8

Leinster Senior Cup

Round Two: Evergreen v Kilbarrack, 2pm.

Round Three: Navan Cosmos v Thomastown United, 2pm.

St Canice’s Credit Union Premier Division

Freebooters A v Callan United A, 11am.

Stoneyford United v Freebooters B, 11am.

Rico’s of Gowran Division One

Fort Rangers v Deen Celtic A, 11am.

Clover United A v Highview Athletic A, 11am.

Newpark v Lions, 11am.

Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division Two

Paulstown 06 v Callan United B, 2pm.

River Rangers v St Ann’s, 11am.

Evergreen C v St John’s, 11am.

Castlewarren Celtic v Brookville, 11am.

Brogmaker Division Three

Deen Celtic B v Clover United B, 2pm.

Highview Athletic B v Thomastown United C, 2pm.

Evergreen 46 v Ormonde Villa, 11am.