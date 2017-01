Soccer kicks into action again in Kilkenny

Following the festive break it's all systems go once more in the Kilkenny & District League.

Football is fully back up and running from this weekend, with fixtures at schoolboys, schoolgirls, youths and junior levels.

At the top level Thomastown United and Evergreen face Leinster Senior Cup action on Sunday, while Freebooters will represent the League in the Oscar Traynor Trophy.

FRIDAY

Under-11 Schoolboys’ League Black

Evergreen White v Bridge United, 6.30pm.

Evergreen Hibs v Thomastown United White, 6.30pm.

Evergreen Albion v Thomastown United Blue, 6.30pm.

SATURDAY

Bennettsbridge Parts Women’s League

Callan United v Clover United, Derdimus 4pm.

Thomastown United v Evergreen, Derdimus 5.30pm.

Under-19 TC Tyres League

Newpark v Deen Celtic, 2pm.

Highview Athletic v Evergreen B, 2pm.

Castlewarren Celtic v Thomastown United, 2pm.

Evergreen A v Freebooters, 3pm.

Under-17 TC Tyres League

Castlewarren Celtic v East End United, 11am.

Thomastown United v Freebooters, 11am.

Lions v Southend United, 11am.

Evergreen B v Paulstown 06, 11am.

Evergreen A v Clover United, 11am.

Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League

Bridge United v Vale Wanderers, Goresbridge 11am.

Evergreen v Hanover Harps, 2pm.

Bridge United Athy v Freebooters, Athy 2pm.

Lions v Thomastown United, 2.30pm.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division One

Newpark v Evergreen City, 11am.

Evergreen A v Bridge United, 1pm.

Thomastown United A v Lions, 1pm.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division Two

Evergreen United v Highview Athletic, 12.45pm.

Freebooters B v Stoneyford United, 2pm.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division One

Deen Celtic A v Freebooters A, 11am.

East End United A v Evergreen A, 12.30pm.

Fort Rangers v Stoneyford United, 2pm.

Bridge United v Lions, 2pm.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division Two

Freshford Town v Callan United, 11am.

East End United B v Thomastown United, 11am.

Deen Celtic B v Freebooters C, 12.30pm.

Evergreen Town v Newpark, 12.45pm.

Paulstown 06 v Freebooters B, 2pm.

Under-12 Schoolgirls’ League

Bridge United v Newpark, 12.45pm.

Lions v Evergreen United, 1pm.

Freebooters v Evergreen City, Cootes Lane 2pm.

East End United v Callan United, 2pm.

Under-11 Schoolboys’ League Amber

Spa United Black v Deen Celtic Blacks, 11am.

Spa United Red v Deen Celtic Reds, 11am.

Spa United White v Deen Celtic Rovers, 11am.

Stoneyford United Reds v Bridge United Yellow, 11am.

Stoneyford United White v Bridge United Blue, 11am.

Stoneyford United Blacks v Bridge United White, 11am.

Freebooters Blue v Evergreen Celtic, Scanlon Park 12 noon.

Freebooters White v Evergreen Villa, Scanlon Park 12 noon.

Freebooters Grey v Evergreen Town, Scanlon Park 12 noon.

Under-11 Schoolboys’ League Black

Paulstown 06 v Highview Athletic, 11am.

East End United v Evergreen Green, 1pm.

Fort Rangers v Newpark Blacks, 2pm.

Clover United v Freebooters Town, 2pm.

Lions Red v Callan United, 2.30pm.

Lions Black v Freshford Town, 2.30pm.

SUNDAY

St Canice’s Credit Union Premier Division

Stoneyford United v Freebooters B, 11am.

Rico’s of Gowran Division One

Fort Rangers v Deen Celtic A, 11am.

Clover United v Highview Athletic A, 11am.

Newpark v Lions A, 11am.

Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division Two

River Rangers v St Ann’s, 11am.

Evergreen C v St John’s, 11am.

Castlewarren Celtic v Brookville, 11am.

Paulstown 06 v Callan United B, 2pm.

Brogmaker Division Three

Evergreen 46 v Ormonde Villa, 11am.

Deen Celtic B v Clover United B, 2pm.

Highview Athletic B v Thomastown United C, 2pm.

Leinster Senior Cup

Evergreen v Kilbarrack United, 2pm.

Navan Cosmos v Thomastown United, 2pm.

FAI Oscar Traynor Trophy

Kilkenny & DL v Leinster SL, Fair Green, 2pm.