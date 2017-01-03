All the news from Kilkenny golf club

The annual meeting of the Joint Club at Kilkenny golf club will be held on Thursday, January 12 (7.15pm).

All fully paid up members for 2016 are entitled to attend.

Any notices of motion for the meeting must be submitted at least 7 days prior to the AGM, and all nominations for the Committee of Management must be submitted at least 10 days before the AGM.

Nomination forms for committee are available on the ladies and gents notice boards.

BAR TIMES: The following are the clolsing times over the holiday period: today ​​​​December 28 (6pm); Thursday​, ​​​Fridya and Saturday (6pm).

FIXTURES 2017: The following fixtures have been agreed by the Men's Committee for

January and February - Saturday, January 7 men's crosscard; Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Janaury 7, 8 and 9 gents Scotch foursomes; Saturday, January 14 men's Crosscard; Saturday, Sunday, Monday, January 14, 15, 16 gents singles stroke (13 hole); Saturday, January 21 men's Crosscard; Saturday, Sunday, Monday, January 21, 22, 23 three man Rumble; Saturday, January 28 men's Crosscard; Saturday, Sunday, Monday, January 28, 29, 30 men's Scotch foursomes; Saturday, February 4 men's crosscard; Sunday, February 5, men's singles Stableford (13 hole), Captains' drive-in (TBC); Saturday, February 11, men's crosscard; Saturday, Sunday, Monday, February 11, 12, 13 men's Scotch foursomes; Saturday, February 18 men's Crosscard; Saturday, Sunday, Monday, February 18, 19, 20 three man scramble, team event; Saturday, February 25 men's crosscard; Saturday, Sunday, Monday, February 25, 26, 27, a 14 hole singles Stableford.

COURSE NEWS: Following the completion of work on the irrigation system, members are asked to continue to exercise caution as they play their game of golf. Some ground areas are still uneven and have not settled yet.

SOCIAL ACTIVITIES: Bridge will recommence on Monday, January 9.

RESULTS: Weekend Saturday, Sunday, Monday, December 17, 18, 19, 14 holes, 1 Pat Butler (5) snr 32pts; 2 Craig Martin (1) 31pts (b7); 3 James Dollard (18) 31pts (b3); best Gross, Derek O’Gorman (4) 26pts (b7); 5 Thomas Buckley (8) 31pts; 6 Bobby O’Mahony (6) 31pts.

Two's Club - 10th Brendan Wall; 15th Tommy Buckley, Frank Byrne, Niall O'Gorman; 17th Tommy Buckley, Tony O'Reilly.

Each 'Two' receives €20.33 credit in the Pro Shop.

DIARY: Wednesday, January 4, 10 to 10.16am junior/juvenile; 12.56 to 2.32pm members time.

GOLF HOLIDAY: Members planning an early Summer golf holiday should contact club professional, Jimmy Bolger.

In association with Killester Travel, he has organised a week long golfing trip to Spain next May. The holiday to Cadiz includes return flights to Seville, with luggage allowance of 15kgs and golf clubs.

Full board (breakfast, lunch and dinner) and all drinks also included as well as all taxes and transfers. No hidden extras. Three rounds of golf booked at two Seve Ballesteros designed courses with buggies included.

Members will be staying at the Iberostar Royal Andalus Hotel, located on the beach. Further details from the Pro Shop (056 776 1730). Cost - €1195 per person.

LADIES NOTES: Results Tuesday, December 20, 13 hole Stableford Christmas fare, 1 Mary Norton (11) 23pts.