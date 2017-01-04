Busy, busy start to season for handballers

As the dust settles after a busy festive season, there is little rest for the handball community with the Leinster championships driving into action this evening.

There is a full programme of fixtures across a number of grades as the provincial series gets off to a hectic start. The next few weeks will be busy for all involved in handball.

On the juvenile front, the county Gael Linn competition will be played in O’Loughlin's on Friday night, while the closing date for entries to the forthcoming county juvenile championships is also this Friday, January 6.

In the annual Eddie Sommers tournament in Clogh, Jack Holden (Kilfane) defeated Billy Drennan (Galmoy) in the Cup final. In the Shield decider, Kyle Dunne (Clogh) overcame the challenge of Jack Doyle (Windgap).

Elsewhere, the annual Liscarroll tournament was played at the Cork venue during the last week. Here Billy Drennan retained the under-13 crown with a victory over Mark Doyle (Wexford).

Also in action at the Munster venue was Jack Doyle, who was runner-up in the under-15 grade. Kyle Jordan (Kilfane) was a semi-finalist in the under-13 competition.

There was also good news for Clogh handball club when they picked up three awards in the Leinster Handball All Stars for 2016.

In the Young Male player of the year, Shane Dunne was a winner. Ciara Mahon collected the female player for 2106, and Clogh collected the Club of the Year for 2016.

Fixtures

Today (Wednesday, January 4) - O’Loughlin's (7.30pm) JBS Brian Busher (Wexford) v Sean Stoll/Martin O’Donnell (Kildare); 7.30pm JBS Shane Terry (Wexford) v Eddie Nolan (Carlow).

At Tinryland (7.30pm) JS Michael Donovan (Laois) v Barry McWilliams (Wexford); 8pm JS Dan Breen (Kilkenny) v Chris Doyle(Wicklow); at Kells (Kilkenny) 8pm JBS Wayne Kinsella (Wicklow) v Eamonn Brennan (Laois); Coolboy (7.30pm) JBS Paddy Curran (Wexford) v Michael Conville (Kilkenny); 8pm JS Dylan Caulfield (Kilkenny) v Tomas Lennon (Laois).

Thursday at Ballymore (8pm) MBS Stephen Hally (Kilkenny) v Oliver Donelon (Wicklow; Cullohill (7.30pm) LJBS Louise Walsh (Laois) v Margaret Purcell (Kilkenny); O’Loughlin's (7.30pm) MBS David Redmond (Wexford) v Jamie Balfe (Kildare); oreswood (8pm) IS Jerome Willoughby (Wicklow) v Brendan Burke (Kilkenny); Tinryland (7pm) MBS Kevin Brennan (Laois ) v Joe Daly (Kilkenny); 8pm MBS Andrew Muldowney (Wicklow) v Robert Byrne (Wexford); Monavea (8pm) IS Dan Fenlon (Carlow) v Brian Manogue (Kilkenny): Coolboy (8pm) IS William Love (Kilkenny) v Daniel Kavanagh (Wexford)

Saturday at Leixlip (5.30pm) JS Kirk Greene (Kilkenny) v Peter Reilly (Meath); Ballymore (5pm) JBS Eamonn Hawe (Kilkenny) v (Mark Mc Cullough (Louth)/Aaron Boylan (Westmeath); 5.30pm JS Stephen Quinn (Meath) v (Dan Breen (Kilkenny)/Chris Doyle(Wicklow); Garryhill (5pm) JBS Fergal Lalor (Kilkenny) v James Stanners (Wexford); 5.30pm JBS Diarmuid Burke (Kilkenny) v Wayne Kinsella (Wicklow)/Eamonn Brennan (Laois); O’Loughlin's (5pm) JBS Aaron Geoghegan (Carlow) v Brian Busher (Wexford)/ Sean Stoll/Martin O’Donnell (Kildare); 5.30pm IF JS David Donovan (Carlow) v Tomas Lennon (Laois); Windgap (Kilkenny) at 5pm IF JS Darren O’Toole (Wexford) v (Michael Donovan (Laois);Horeswood (7pm) JS Eoghan Hennessy (Kilkenny) v Padraig Townsend (Carlow); Coolgreaney (5pm) JS Daniel Love (Kilkenny) v Keith Burke (Dublin); Monavea (5pm) IF JS David Donovan (Carlow) v Dylan Caulfield (Kilkenny); Coolboy (5pm) JBS C.J Delaney (Kilkenny) v (Shane Terry (Wexford) /Eddie Nolan (Carlow); 5.30pm) JBS Anthony Martin (Kilkenny) v (Mikie Murphy (Wexford)/Ivan Byrne/Gareth Clarke (Kildare);Clogh (5pm)LJBS Eimear Dunphy (Laois) v Cora Delaney (Kilkenny).

Gael Linn draws, January 6, Court 1, preliminary 1, Kilfane 1 Kyle Jordan, Katie Jordan v Kells 2, Emmet Nolan, Ailise Murphy; Galmoy 1, Daniel Hanrahan,Una Duggan v Clogh 2, Luke Flannigan, Lauren Power.

Final - winner 1 v winner 2.

Court 2 - preliminary round robin (highest aces goes forward) Kilfane 2,Sean O'Keeffe, Aoibhe Ryan v Clogh 1, Dominic Bolster, Amy Brennan; Kells 1, Harry Delaney, Orla Buckley; Kilfane v Clogh; Kells v Kilfane; Clogh v Kells.