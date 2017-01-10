All the news from Kilkenny golf club

Kilkenny golf club members, Luke Donnelly and Mark Power are in Spain this week, playing in the Copa da Andalucia at The Guadalmina Golf Club.

In round 1 on Monday Luke scored the best of the Irish with a two under par 70 to finish in 8th place. Mark shot 71 for tied 10th.

Mark looked in trouble after a front nine 41, but he blitzed the back nine with four birdies and an eagle to be home in 30 shots.

This is a four round event, with the cut coming after round three. The final round will be played on Thursday.

ANNUAL MEETING: On Thursday, January 12, the joint club annual meeting will be held in the clubhpouse (7.15pm).

All fully paid up ladies and gents members for 2016 are entitled to attend.

COMPETITION RULES: The men’s Club Committee has implemented a new club bye-law for all of this year’s (2017) qualifying club singles competitions.

This is due to the consistently large volumes of no returns for singles competitions which is having an adverse effect on competition standard scratch and may in turn effect all handicaps.

In addition, it is causing undue delay when closing off competitions.

All cards in club singles competitions, complete or not, must be returned in the designated score card box after being entered on the computer.

Members who are in breach of this rule will be suspended from the next club singles competition. Members who are in breach of this rule for a second time will be suspended from the next two club singles competitions and so on as the 'Committee decides.

In the event that the computer is not working, players must still return their cards and write a note on top of the card stating that the “computer is not working” quoting their GUI swipe card number.

GUI SCHEDULE: The schedule for the GUI inter-club competitions for 2017 has been released and is now available for viewing in the entrance to the gent's locker room.

COURSE NEWS: A timely reminder to all golfers - repair pitch marks immediately on entering the green. So far this year too many marks arer being left by some golfers.

SOCIAL ACTIVITIES: As the snooker doubles tournament has reached the semi-final stage, entries for the singles are now being taken.

The entry sheet is on the notice board. The cost of entry is €6, payable before playing the first match.

The draw will be made on January 18. Players will be allocated a handicap in line with their ability.

The defending champion is Brendan Wall .

BRIDGE: Bridge recommenced on Monday evening after the Christmas recess and will continue each Monday at 7.30pm.

RESULTS: Revised results Saturday, Sunday, December 31, January 1, three person team, 1 Gerry Rowe, Thomas Buckley, Ger Wall 65pts; 2 Mark Power, James Everard, Sean Minogue 64pts; 3 Geoff Meagher, John Meagher, Ian Meagher 63pts (b7); 4 Sean Morrissey, Noel Morrissey, Conor Morrissey 63pts (b7).

Saturday gents Crosscard - 1 Rob O'Shea, Ben McGarry, Tom Walton, Bernie Clarke 62pts; 2 Kieran Hoban, Jim ryan, Michael Keane, Niall Griffin 60pts (b3); 3 Pat Hickey, Tom Sloyan, Jerry O'Dwyer, John McCarron 60pts; 4 Rory McEneaney, Niall Courtney, Noel Power, Kevin Lenihan 58pts (b3); 5 Eugene Coyne, Mark Grant, PJ O'Reilly, Dave Farragher 58pts (b3).

Weekend Saturday, Sunday, Monday, January 7, 8, 9 Scotch foursomes, 1 Maurice Ryan (10) and Pat McEvoy (13) 37pts; 2 Richard L. Duggan (4) and Michael O'Shaughnessy (10) 34pts; 3 Mark Shortall (6) and Pat Walsh (10) 34pts (b7); 4 Benny Cleere (17) and Derek Cleere (16) 34pts.

Two's Club - 10th Leo Byrne, Ollie Cullen; 15th Bobby O'Mahony, Jack Walsh; 17th Ned Nolan, Maurice Ryan, Niall Sheehan, Kevin Browne, Cillian Breathnach, Ger Crowdle, Benny Cleere, Derek Cleere, Ger Dowling, Frank Dalton, Michael Grant, Tom Hickey, Richard Hayes, John Larkin, John Meagher, Noel Meagher, Pat McEvoy, Seamus O'Neill.

Each 'Two' receives €13.50 credit in the Pro Shop.

Senior gents on Thursday, January 5, 14 hole competition, 1 Dom Murphy, Murt Farragher, Phillip O'Neill, Michael O'Neill 74pts; 2 Michael Daly, Michael Nicholson, Michael Cody, Joe Ledwidge 70pts; 3 Billy Burke, Joe Gannon, Brian Keane, Tom Keating 69pts (b7); 4 Geoff Meagher, Richie McEvoy, Shem Lawlor, Liam Merrins 69pts (b3); 5 Pat Drennan, Denis Carey, Jim Treacy, Dermot Moloney 69pts; 6 Jim Ryan, Jim Meredith, Jack Nolan, Brendan McIntyre 66pts (b7); 7 Paddy Smee, Jim Dollard, Bob Greany, Paul Brady 66pts.

Fifty-one players took part.

Seniors should note that the next competition will be played on Thursday. The draw closes at 11.15am.

The seniors AGM will be held on Thursday after golf.

In the event of ‘no play’ the AGM will be deferred to the following Thursday.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 12.56 to 2.24pm members time; Thursday, 9.28 to 10.56am senior ladies, 11.04am to 1.20pm senior gents, 1.28 to 2.24pm members time; Friday, 12 noon to 12.16pm guest/member, 1.04 to 2.32pm members time; Saturday, 8.40 to 9.28am members time, 9.36 to 10.56am ladies and gents competition, 11.28am to 2pm men's crosscard; Sunday, 8.40am to 1.44pm ladies and gents 13 hole singles Stroke; Monday, 10 to 11.28am gents 13 hole singles stroke, 1.04 to 2.32pm members time; Tuesday, 8.56 to 9.20am ladies 13 hole singles competition, 9.28 to 10.16am ladies 9 and 13 hole Stableford, 12.16 to 2.16pm ladies 9 and 13 hole Stableford; Wednesday, January 18, 1.04 to 2.32pm members time.

PRO SHOP CORNER: Members planning an early Summer golf holiday should contact Club Professional, Jimmy Bolger.

In association with Killester Travel, he has organised a week long golfing trip to Spain in May.

The holiday to Cadiz includes return flights to Seville, with luggage allowance of 15kg and golf clubs. Full board (breakfast, lunch and dinner) and all drinks also included as well as all taxes and transfers. No hidden extras.

There will be three rounds of golf at two Seve Ballesteros designed courses, with buggies included.

Members will be staying at the Iberostar Royal Andalus Hotel, located on the beach.

Further details from the Pro Shop (056 776 1730). Cost - €1195 per person.

Members wishing to partake in the above holiday should give their name to the Pro Shop, along with a deposit to secure a place by the end of January.

LADIES CLUB: Thursday, January 5, 9 hole competition, 1 Kathleen Gaffney, Audrey Marnell, Celine O'Sullivan 33pts; 2 Pat Walsh, Mary Ryan, Breda Kavanagh, Tish Leech 33pts(36-3).

Fourteen players took part.

The senior ladies annual meeting was held after golf and over 30 attended.

Members heard out-going Lady Captain, Kathleen Gaffney, thank the committee and members for their help in making her year in office successful and enjoyable.

Kathleen invited Greta Nicholson to be the new Captain for 2017.

Greta proposed Joan Mannion as her vice-Captain, Mary Ryan as secretary and Teresa Brandon as treasurer.

Kathleen wished the incoming Lady Captain, officers and committee every success.

Officers and committee for 2017 - Captain, ​​Greta Nicholson; vice Captain, Joan Mannion; secretary, ​Mary Ryan; treasurer, Teresa Brandon. Committee - Jane Duggan, Kathleen Gaffney, Mary Feighery.

The next senior ladies’ golf outing is on Thursday. The draw will be made at 9.30am for immediate tee off.