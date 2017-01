Kilkenny Soccer Scoreboard

The action continues with another busy weekend in the Kilkenny & District League.

The pick of the local fixtures will see Thomastown United, who secured a Leinster Senior Cup meeting with Shamrock Rovers, going up against Callan United A in the Premier Division on Sunday.

Evergreen, who also advanced in the provincial competition, will target progress in another Cup when they travel to Louth to play Newfoundwell in the FAI Junior Cup.

There will also be a city derby under lights as Evergreen B take on Freebooters A with major bragging rights (and three Premier Division points) up for grabs. Saturday night's kick-off is at 7.30pm on Evergreen's all-weather pitch.

FRIDAY

Under-10 Schoolboys’ League Amber

Evergreen Rovers v Stoneyford United Green, 6.30pm.

Evergreen City v Stoneyford United Red, 6.30pm.

Evergreen United v Stoneyford United Black, 6.30pm.

SATURDAY

St Canice’s Credit Union Premier Division

Evergreen B v Freebooters A, 7.30pm.

Henderson Youths’ Shield

Deen Celtic v Freebooters, 2pm.

Newpark v Highview Athletic, 2pm.

Thomastown United v Evergreen A, 2pm.

Castlewarren Celtic v Evergreen B, 2.30pm.

Under-16 TC Tyres League Division One

Lions v Evergreen A, 2.30pm.

Under-16 TC Tyres League Division Two

Evergreen United v Evergreen City, 11am.

Deen Celtic v Stoneyford United, 12.30pm.

Clover United v Thomastown United, 1pm.

Callan United v Freshford Town, 2pm.

Highview Athletic v Freebooters B, 2pm.

Under-14 Schoolgirls’ League

Lions v Evergreen City, 1pm.

East End United v Nurney Villa, 1pm.

Newpark v Callan United, 1pm.

Thomastown United v Evergreen United, 2pm.

Under-14 Girls’ FAI Cup

Hanover Harps v Greystones, 2pm.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division One

Lions v Evergreen A, 11am.

Thomastown United v Deen Celtic A, 11am.

Clover United v Freebooters A, 11am.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division Two

Newpark v Freebooters C, 11am.

Bridge United B v Freebooters B, 2.30pm.

Freshford Town v Callan United, 2.30pm.

Fort Rangers v Deen Celtic B, 2.30pm.

Evergreen B v Highview Athletic, 2.30pm.

East End United v Southend United, 2.30pm.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division One

Evergreen Albion v Evergreen Boys, 11am.

East End United v Callan United, 11am.

Thomastown United A v Freebooters A, 11am.

Bridge United A v Lions, 1pm.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division Two

Stoneyford United A v Evergreen Athletic, 11am.

Deen Celtic B v Newpark, 11am.

Bridge United B v Fort Rangers A, 11am.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division Three

Freebooters C v Thomastown United B, Scanlon Park 11.30am.

Stoneyford United B v Paulstown 06, 12.30pm.

Freshford Town v Freebooters D, 1pm.

Evergreen United v Fort Rangers B, 2pm.

Under-10 Schoolboys’ League Black

Newpark v Highview Athletic, 10am.

Deen Celtic White v Evergreen White, 10.30am.

Deen Celtic Grey v Evergreen Athletic, 10.30am.

Freshford Town Yellow v Evergreen Celtic, 11am.

Freshford Town Blue v Evergreen Dynamos, 11am.

Callan United Red v Lions Blue, 12 noon.

Callan United Black v Lions White, 12 noon.

Paulstown 06 v East End United, 1pm.

Under-10 Schoolboys’ League Amber

Freebooters White v Deen Celtic Rovers, Scanlon Park 1pm.

Freebooters Grey v Deen Celtic Black, Scanlon Park 1pm.

Freebooters Blue v Deen Celtic Red, Scanlon Park 1pm.

Bridge United Yellow v Thomastown United Yellow, 2.30pm.

Bridge United Blue v Thomastown United Blue, 2.30pm.

Bridge United White v Thomastown United White, 2.30pm.

SUNDAY

St Canice’s Credit Union Premier Division

Callan United v Thomastown United A, 11am.

Rico’s of Gowran Division One

Lions A v Clover United, 11am.

Bridge United v Deen Celtic A, 11am.

Thomastown United B v Fort Rangers, 2pm.

Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division Two

St Ann’s v Evergreen C, 11am.

River Rangers v Brookville, 11am.

Callan United B v Castlewarren Celtic, 2pm.

St John’s v Paulstown, 2pm.

Brogmaker Division Three

Ormonde Villa v Highview Athletic B, 11am.

Thomastown United C v Ballacolla, 11am.

FAI Junior Cup

Newfoundwell v Evergreen, 2pm.

MONDAY

Under-16 TC Tyres League Division One

Freebooters A v East End United, Scanlon Park 7.15pm.

RESULTS

St Canice’s Credit Union Premier Division

Stoneyford United 1, Freebooters B 3.

Rico’s of Gowran Division One

Newpark 2, Lions A 4.

Fort Rangers 3, Deen Celtic A 1.

Clover United 2, Highview Athletic A 2.

Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division Two

River Rangers 0, St Ann’s 1.

Evergreen C 8, St John’s 2.

Castlewarren Celtic 1, Brookville 1.

Paulstown 2, Callan United B 1.

Brogmaker Division Three

Evergreen 46 1, Ormonde Villa 9.

Highview Athletic B 3, Thomastown United C 1.

Deen Celtic B 3, Clover United B 1.

Leinster Senior Cup

Evergreen 2, Kilbarrack United 1.

Navan Cosmos 1, Thomastown United 1

AET - Thomastown won 4-3 on pens

FAI Oscar Traynor Trophy

Kilkenny & DL 2, Leinster SL 2.

Bennettsbridge Parts Women’s League

Thomastown United 5, Evergreen 2.

Under-19 TC Tyres League

Castlewarren Celtic 1, Thomastown United 6.

Newpark 1, Deen Celtic 0.

Highview Athletic 3, Evergreen B 4.

Under-17 TC Tyres League

Castlewarren Celtic 1, East End United 3.

Thomastown United 4, Freebooters 1.

Lions 5, Southend United 4.

Evergreen B 0, Paulstown 06 3.

Evergreen A 8, Clover United 1.

Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League

Bridge United 1, Vale Wanderers 0.

Evergreen 3, Hanover Harps 1.

Bridge United Athy 1, Freebooters 5.

Lions 0, Thomastown United 5.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division One

Newpark 0, Evergreen City 3.

Evergreen A 4, Bridge United 2.

Thomastown United A 4, Lions 0.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union Division Two

Evergreen United 2, Highview Athletic 5.

Freebooters B 1, Stoneyford United 4.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division One

Deen Celtic A 1, Freebooters A 2.

East End United A 0, Evergreen A 4.

Bridge United 4, Lions 0.

Fort Rangers 3, Stoneyford United 2.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division Two

Freshford Town 1, Callan United 1.

East End United B 2, Thomastown United 5.

Deen Celtic B 2, Freebooters C 6.

Evergreen Town 3, Newpark 3.

Paulstown 06 2, Freebooters B 5.

Under-12 Schoolgirls’ League

Bridge United 5, Newpark 0.

Lions 0, Evergreen United 2.

Freebooters 1, Evergreen City 5.

East End United 0, Callan United 5.