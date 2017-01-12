Double basketball win for Hawks

There was a double win for Kilkenny side Marble City Hawks in the basketball Ireland Players and Coach of the Month for December, which have just been announced.

Marble City Hawks, who play in Women’s Division One, had Head Coach Julian O’Keeffe honoured after his side enjoyed a great run in December, qualifying for their first ever National Cup semi-final.

On top of that, star player Kelly O’Hallahan won Player of the Month award.

Basketball Ireland National League Monthly Awards - December

Women’s Division One Player of the Month:

Kelly O'Hallahan (Marble City Hawks)

Women’s Division One Coach of the Month:

Julian O'Keeffe (Marble City Hawks)

Men’s Super League Player of the Month:

Dillon Stith (Belfast Star)

Men’s Super League Coach of the Month:

Mark Keenan (Templeogue)

Women’s Super League Player Of the Month:

Sarah Fairbanks (DCU Mercy)

Women’s Super League Coach Of the Month:

Mark Ingle (DCU Mercy)

Men’s Division One Player of the Month:

Eoin Rockall (Maree)

Men’s Division One Coach of the Month:

John Finn (Maree)