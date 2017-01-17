Thyestes to attract thousands to Gowran Park for classic racing

Thousands of racing enthusiasts are expected to descend upon Gowran Park Racecourse for the 2017 Goffs Thyestes Chase which will take place on Thursday next January 26.

The flagship meeting of Gowran Park's racing calendar is widely accepted as one of the best days in Irish Racing with top class national hunt hurdle and chase races headlined by the famous Goffs Thyestes Chase.

The Thyestes Chase winners reads like a who’s who of Irish jump racing stars from Arkle to Hedgehunter from Flying Bolt to Djakadam it really is “where a horse becomes a legend”.

The feature race on the day is due to go to post at 3pm and is supported by six other races on the day most notably the Grade 2 Galmoy Hurdle with a €40,000 prize up for grabs in this staying hurdle contest.

The Thyestes has long been recognised as a stepping stone for the Aintree grand national and in recent times the Cheltenham Gold Cup, in fact last year’s Thyestes Chase had subsequent Aintree Grand National Winner Rule the World in its field. The supporting under card last year produced some wonderful horses as Footpad, Alpha Des Obeaux, and Martello Tower all ran on the day.

Excitement is really starting to build in Gowran ahead of the 2017 renewal and General Manager Eddie Scally commented “2017 is looking like one of our best Thyestes Days yet, our Corporate Hospitality was sold out before Christmas and our other group packages are flying out. Goffs Thyestes Day is an institution in this region and its popularity has grown over the years. It is always supported in big numbers by our racing community and it seems to be the one date that’s a must in all racing fans calendars. We are running our ever popular courtesy buses from Kilkenny city centre and Carlow town and we have a great line up of entertainment for everyone to enjoy during and after racing. I would encourage anyone that has never attended Thyestes Day to make 2017 their year to join us at Gowran Park and be part of the excitement that this day always brings”

The Goffs Thyestes Chase takes place at Gowran Park Racecourse on Thursday January 26th, Gates Open at 11am with the first race going to post at 12.50pm. Tickets are available at Gowran Park on the day, priced at €20 for adults and €15 for OAP/Students. Group discounts are available by contacting Gowran Park on 056 7726225.