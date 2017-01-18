Bergin nominated as captain
Mark Bergin - the nominated Kilkenny captain
Kilkenny champions, O'Loughlin Gaels have nominated Mark Bergin as Kilkenny senior hurling team captain for 2017.
The 27-year-old attacker first joined the Kilkenny panel in 2012, the year he won his one senior All-Ireland.
He won a National League medal the same season. Bergin is the holder of two Leinster minor medals, plus one All-Ireland under-21 medal.
He won senior hurling championships with O'Loughlin's in 2010 and 2016.
The three Kilkenny captains nominated for the season are - Mark Bergin; Adrian Mullen, Ballyhale Shamrocks (minor); Pat Lyng, Rower-Inistioge (under-21).
