Tee to green: the latest from Kilkenny Golf Club

The annual meeting of the Joint Club in Kilkenny was held last week.

There was an attendance of 142 members. The meeting was chaired by the 2016 chairperson of the Joint Management Committee, Frank Dalton, in a good business like manner.

Officers and committee elected - Captain, Rob O'Shea; vice Captain, Tom Sloyan; Lady Captain, Liz Cleere; Lady vice Captain, Mary Hickey; treasurer, Morgan Doyle; secretary, Seamus Rochford

The seven elected members of the Joint Committee were Liam Barrett, Anthony Cleere, Frank Dalton, Dermot Doyle, John Grace, Joan O'Sullivan and Annette Stapleton.

Membership fees will remain at the 2016 levels.

COMPETITION RULES: The men’s Club Committee has implemented a new club bye-law for all of this year’s qualifying club singles competitions.

This is due to the consistently large volumes of no returns for singles competitions which is having an adverse effect on competition standard scratch and may in turn effect all handicaps.

In addition, it is causing undue delay when closing off competitions.

All cards in club singles competitions (complete or not) must be returned in the designated scorecard box after being entered on the computer.

Members who are in breach of this rule will be suspended from the next club singles competition. Members who are in breach of thr rule a second time will be suspended from the next two club singles competitions and so on as the committee decides.

In the event that the computer is not working, players must still return their cards and write a note on top of the card stating that the “computer is not working” quoting their GUI swipe card number.

PLAYED IN SPAIN: Kilkenny members, Luke Donnelly and Mark Power competed in the Copa da Andalucia at The Guadalmina golf club, Spain, last week.

Both made the cut (+14) after three rounds, with Mark on +3 and Luke on +10.

Mark had, by his standards, a disappointing final round of 79 and finished in 25th place.

While Luke carded a final round of 74 his two middle rounds were his undoing, finishing in 45th place on +14.

The tournament was won with a score of -7

COURSE NEWS: A reminder has been issued to all golfers to repair pitch marks immediately on entering the green.

There are far too many 'marks' being left by some golfers, it has been claimed.

PRIZES: There are still a number of vouchers (prizes) from the December prize giving to be collected from the office.

Members are requested to collect same immediately.

SOCIAL ACTIVITIES: Monday, January 9 Bridge results, eight Table Howell, 1 Breda Kavanagh and Lil Downey; 2 Mary Bradshaw and Joan O'Sullivan, Paddy Smee and Catherine King; 3 Colin Daly and John Quan,

SNOOKER: As the snooker doubles reached the semi-finals, entries for the singles are now being taken.

The entry sheet is on the notice board. The cost of entry is €6, payable before playing the first match.

The draw will be made on January 18. Players will be allocated a handicap in line with their ability.

The defending champion is Brendan Wall.

RESULTS: Sunday, Monday, 1 Bob Graney (20), 35pts; 2 Frank Dalton (9), 33pts (b7); 3 Michael McCarthy (20) 33pts; best Gross, Paul O'Hara (scr) 26pts (b7); 5 Cathal Smyth (13) 32pts (b7); 6 Geoff Meagher (15) 32pts.

Saturday's time sheet was cancelled due to the heavy frost.

Two's Club - 3rd James Crotty; 6th Graham Nugent; 17th Paddy Fitzpatrick, Cathal Smyth, Richie Manogue, Mick O'Flynn, Seamus Rochford, Mark Shortall, Ger Carey, Tom Nugent.

Each 'Two' receives €23.20 credit in the Pro Shop.

Senior gents, January 12, 14 hole competition, 1 Michael Grant, Martin Treacy, Dermot Moloney, Martin Murphy 66pts (70-4); 2 Pat Collins, Murt Farragher, Peter Dabinett 64pts; 3 Geoff Meagher, Joe Gannon, Liam Merrins 63pts; 4 Jim Ryan, Richard Butler, Tom Keating, Mick Crotty 62pts(66-4).

Twenty players took part.

The seniors AGM was held afterwards and 32 members attended.

Officers and Committee - Captain, ​​ Reay Brandon; vice Captain, ​​Willie Leahy; secretary, ​Donie Butler; treasurer,​ Michael Grant.

Committee ​​- John O’Regan, Joe Nolan and Martin Cody.

The proposed away outings are to Carlow, Waterford Castle, Athy, Mountrath and Gowran.

Venues and dates are subject to verification. Confirmed details will be circulated to the members in the coming weeks.

The seniors will be out again on Thursday. The draw closes at 11.15am.

Members are reminded that the annual subscription is now due.

Subs and weekly entry have been kept at the 2016 level.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 1.04 to 2.32pm members time; Thursday, 10 to 10.56am senior ladies, 11.04 to 12.56pm senior gents, 1.04 to 2pm members time; Friday, 10.32 to 11.44am Society, 12.56 to 2.32pm members time; Saturday, 8.24 to 9.28am members time, 9.36 to 10.48am ladies and gents competition, 11.28am to 2pm gents Crosscard; Sunday, 8.26am to 1.54pm ladies and gents competition, gents 14 hole three man Rumble, ladies 14 holes singles; Monday, 10am to 12noon three man Rumble, 1.04 to 2.32pm members time; Tuesday, 9.04 to 10.16am ladies 14/9 hole singles, 12.16 to 2.16pm ladies 14/9 hole singles; Wednesday, January 25, 1.04 to 2.32pm members time.

PRO SHOP CORNER: Members planning an early Summer golf holiday should contact Club Professional, Jimmy Bolger.

In association with Killester Travel he has organised a week long golfing trip to Spain next May.

The holiday to Cadiz includes return flights to Seville with a luggage allowance of 15kgs and golf clubs. Full board (breakfast, lunch and dinner) and all drinks also included as well as all taxes and transfers.

No hidden extras.

Three rounds of golf at two Seve Ballesteros designed courses with buggies included.

Members will be staying at the Iberostar Royal Andalus Hotel, located on the beach.

Details from the Pro Shop (056 776 1730). Cost €1,195 per person.

Members wishing to travel should give their name to the Pro Shop, along with a deposit to secure a place, by the end of January.

LADIES CLUB: Results Tuesday, January 10, 13 hole Scotch foursomes, 1 Mags Duggan (27) and Mary Rice (26) 31pts; 2 Mary Ryan (26) and Ann Kelly (29) 25pts; 3 Kathleen Hogan (20) and Margaret Green (36) 24pts.

SENIORS: Due to the adverse weather, there was no senior ladies competition last week.

BORRIS

Results, open two-person team event, Borris GC:

1 Johnny Prendergast (7) & Edward Holden (16), 58pts (B9); 2 Jim Whelan (12) & Terry Whelan (14), 57pts; 3 Kieran Kelly (16) & Ronnie Rowan (8), 53pts (L9).

LOTTO - There was no winner of the club lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 7, 9, 24 and 27. Lucky dip winners (€20) were Paddy O’Neill, Paddy Corbett and Linda Pluck. The jackpot is now €1,400. Draw tickets cost €2.

DIARY - Saturday/Sunday: Open singles. January 28/29: Open fourball (any combination). February 4/5: Open scotch foursomes. Tee times available online or from the club, tel 059-9773310.