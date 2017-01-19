Mulhall joins Kildare

Former Kilkenny hurler, John Mulhall, has signed up to play with Kildare this season.

However, the St Martin's (Muckalee) man will continue to play his club hurling in Kilkenny with his native parish.

Mulhall (28), a teacher based in Dublin, qualifies to play with Kildare because he is living in the county.

He won one senior All-Ireland with Kilkenny in 2011, when he went on as a sub in the final in place of Richie Hogan. He also won two National League with the county.