Kieran’s finish second best to powerful Pres

A flurry of first half goals, plus a powerful second half performance, saw the Presentation Bagenalstown's senior soccer team blast their way past St Kieran’s College.

The Saints made a good start but in the end were undone as the Carlow side rebounded with devastating effect to clinch the FAI Schools Under-19 Carlow/Kilkenny Division One league crown at Evergreen Park.

Chasing a double after their under-17 side beat Thomastown’s Grennan College in their final, Bagenalstown started well but fell behind when Eoin Wall fired home a fourth minute penalty to give the Saints an early lead.

The Carlow side's composure quickly returned - and how. Within four minutes they were level, Sean Taylor powering a header into the back of the net. Sixty seconds later they were in front, the dangerous Sean Smithers coolly tucking a one-on-one past netminder Ben Whelan.

Smithers was a constant threat throughout the game and doubled his tally when he struck again to make it 3-1 after 24 minutes.

Kieran’s pushed hard to get back into the game, driving forward in an effort to grab more goals, but they couldn’t break down the Bagenalstown midfield. Their task became even greater when the Carlow school added a fourth goal from the penalty spot, Danny Doyle confidently tucking away his 74th minute spot kick.

The goal came as one half of a double whammy, as Kieran’s lost Eoin Rudkins to a straight red card for a foul on Michael Murphy in the build-up to the penalty.

The winners finished on a high, adding a fifth goal three minutes from time. John Martin made it 5-1 when he popped up at the back post to nod home Sean Smithers’ corner.

St Kieran’s College - Ben Whelan; Kyran O’Sullivan, Eoin Rudkins, Sam Hickey, Ethan Butler; John Nolan (Tom Lalor, 32 mins); Jack Smith, Ryan Poyntz (Killian Duffy, 19 mins), Daniel Cotter (David Griffin, 19 mins); Andy Walsh, Eoin Wall.

Presentation DLS Bagenalstown - Jack Rowan; Cian Doyle, Martin Bridgett, Niall Roche, Aidan Lillis (Adam Kehoe, 83 mins); Robbie Kane, John Martin, Sean Taylor (Eoin Johnson, 86 mins), Sean Smither; Danny Doyle (Stephen Crowe, 85 mins), Michael Murphy (Padraig Hynes, 75 mins).

Referee - Lee Kill.