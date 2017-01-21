Kilkenny 'Board gets off to busy, busy start

A second round of voting was required in one election when Kilkenny GAA completed their various committees at Monday’s first meeting of 2017.

In the election for the four members of the County Board to serve on the Management Committee (MC), recently elected Coaching Officer, Pat Tynan (Danesfort) and Tom O’Reilly (Football Board chairman) tied after the first round of voting.

However, in the second round Mr Tynan won the vote, and joined Val Malone (James Stephens), Willie Dempsey (Thomastown) and Pat Henderson (Fenians) as the ’Board’s representatives on the MC.

The County Board has now taken over responsibility for football, and it appointed the two officers to serve on the Football Board.

Ratified were Tom O’Reilly (chairman) and Pat Mulrooney, Clara (secretary).

Other appointments ratified were - Liam Dewberry, Dicksboro (Notifications Officer); Eddie Blackmore, Piltown (Safety Officer); Seamus Reade, Thomastown (IT Officer); Central Competitions Control Committee (Co. Board representatives) John Minogue (Emeralds), Martin Gordan (Piltown), Pat Hayes (Graigue-Ballycallan), P.J. Kenny (Lisdowney); Physical Planning Committee Val Malone (chairman), Paddy Butler (St Lachtain’s), Luke Roche (O’Loughlin Gaels); Hearings Committee Tom Egan (Windgap), Liam Tyrrell (James Stephens), Jim Walsh (Slieverue), John Joe Kinsella (Mooncoin), Eamon Doyle (O’Loughlin’s), Paddy Butler, John Comerford (Young Irelands); Caroline Clifford, Clara (Children’s Officer).

Under-21 selector

The ’Board ratified the appointment of Bob Aylward (Ballyhale Shamrocks) as a selector with the under-21 hurling team.

Appointed earlier were Eddie Brennan, Graigue-Ballycallan (manager), Richie O’Neill (Kilmacow; goalkeeping coach), Richie Doyle (Barrow Rangers; fitness and conditioning).

Intermediate selectors

The Selection Committee with the county intermediate hurling team was completed.

This team will be defending the All-Ireland title in 2017.

Committee - Anthony McCormack, Dunnamaggin (manager); David O’Neill (Graigue-Ballycallan), John Brennan (Young Irelands), Pat Dwyer (Carrickshock), Nigel Skehan, O’Loughlin Gaels (coach).

Under-17 team

Ratified as manger of the Kilkenny under-17 hurling team was Pat Tynan (manager), with selectors Patsy Brophy (Erin’s Own) and Pat Nolan (Blacks and Whites).

Football draws

The draws for the various grades of the JJ Kavanagh and sons county football leagues were made. They were:

SFL Group A - Mullinavat v St Patrick’s; James Stephens v Glenmore.

SFL Group B - Danesfort v Railyard; Dicksboro v Muckalee.

SFL Group C - Kilmoganny v Clara; Mooncoin v O’Loughlin Gaels.

IFL Group A - Graignamanagh v Tullogher-Rosbercon; Rower-Inistioge v Erin’s Own.

IFL Group B - Thomastown v Conahy Shamrocks; Blacks and Whites a bye.

JFL - Muckalee v Graigue-Ballycallan; Lisdowney v Slieverue; Railyard a bye.

Byrne and Aylward Cups

Suggestions that the Byrne and Aylward Cup crossover hurling leagues might be discontinued were dashed at Monday’s meeting of the County Board.

Chairman Ned Quinn confirmed the competitions would be continued, and the winners of both would receive a set of O’Neill’s jerseys, plus a set of medals.

The winners could decide which club colours, first or second, they wanted the jerseys in and if they wanted the name of a sponsor on them.

It was ratified that the competitions would be run on a league format, as they were last season

Coaching committee

Newly appointed Kilkenny Coaching Officer, Pat Tynan, is assembling a Coaching Committee to help the promotion of hurling in the county.

Former star, D.J. Carey (Young Irelands), Tommy Lanigan (James Stephens), Jimmy Maher (coach), Jim Fennelly (Schools Board), Niall Bergin (O’Loughlin’s) and Seamus Norris (Piltown) have been invited on to the committee, and the likelihood is that all will accept.

They will work in co-operation with Ned Quinn and Jimmy Walsh.

Local rules, OK

Kilkenny fixtures take precedence over Leinster League fixtures if there is a clash, clubs were told.