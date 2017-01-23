The Crafty Butcher is a cut above the rest in Thyestes stakes!

The Crafty Butcher remains a cut above the rest in the betting stakes for The Thyestes Chase.

The Willie Mullins-trained 10-year-old is the one to catch in the racing ahead of Thursday's big event at Gowran Park.

Trainer Mullins will have a team of six competing for the biggest prize on the Kilkenny horse-racing scene. As well as The Crafty Butcher, who was runner-up in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas, the Mullins contingent includes his Punchestown festival winner Pleasant Company (12/1), who has been given 11st 1lb.

The big mover on the betting scene is Gordon Elliott's Prince of Scars, who has come in to 8/1 from 10/1.

Last year’s winning trainer Liam Burke has made two entries, Cork winner Sumos Novios and My Murphy, who is trying to become the first back-to-back winner of the race since the Thomas O'Leary-trained Priests Leap won for the second time in 2009.

Racing begins at Gowran Park at 12.50pm on Thursday. Buses will run from Kilkenny Castle two hours before the first race.

Current odds (from Paddy Power):

The Crafty Butcher (5/1)

Prince Of Scars (8/1 - down from 10/1)

Measureofmydreams (10/1)

Rogue Trader (10/1)

Champagne West (12/1)

Pleasant Company (12/1)

Jetstream Jack (12/1)

Bonny Kate (12/1)

My Murphy (14/1)

Gallant Oscar (14/1)

Montys Meadow (14/1)

Wounded Warrior (16/1)

Ucello Conti (16/1)

Sambremont (16/1)

Sonny B (16/1)

Roi Des Francs (20/1)

Toon River (20/1)

Thunder And Roses (25/1)

Racing Pulse (25/1)

As De Pique (25/1)

Riverside City (25/1)

Clarcam (33/1)

Tennis Cap (33/1)

Rogue Angel (33/1)

Bless The Wings (33/1)

Heron Heights (33/1)

Akorakor (33/1)

Captain Von Trappe (33/1)

Undressed (33/1)

Killer Crow (33/1)

Texas Jack (40/1)

Rolly Baby (40/1)

New Kid In Town (40/1)

Shadow Catcher (50/1)

Toushan (50/1)