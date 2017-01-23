Evergreen learn their fate on the Road To Aviva

The last Kilkenny side left standing in this year’s FAI Junior Cup have learned their fate following the draw for the last 16 of the prestigious competition.

Evergreen, who disposed of Newfoundwell last weekend in the round of 32, will host a side from Westmeath in Round 7 of the FAI Junior Cup in association with Aviva and Umbro.

Willow Park will be making the trip to Kilkenny to take on Evergreen for a place in the quarter-finals of the FAI Junior Cup.

The round seven ties will be played on the weekend of the February 4 and 5. The draw for the quarter-finals will be made at the Aviva Stadium on February 15.

As part of Aviva’s sponsorship of the FAI Junior Cup, the final will be held at the Aviva Stadium for the fifth year. The big match will be kick-off at the Aviva at 7pm on Saturday, May 13.

FAI Junior Cup – Round 7

Evergreen FC v Willow Park FC

Ballynanty Rovers v Killarney Celtic

Navan Cosmos v Janesboro

Sheriff YC v Villa FC

Donnycarney FC v Kilmallock United

Boyle Celtic v VEC FC

Regional United v Carrick United

Peake Villa v Crumlin United