Good day on the cards for Gowran Park

Conditions are expected to be good when Gowran Park hosts its biggest day of the year on Thursday.

With the Thyestes Chase forming the centrepiece of a seven-race card at the track, the weather is expected to remain dry but cloudy at the Kilkenny track.

With no rain forecast for the coming days, the going is expected to be yielding to soft for the hurdle course and soft for the chase course.

In betting circles The Crafty Butcher is still favourite to take the Cup. Odds for the Willie Mullins-trained charge have been slashed to 5/1 with paddypower.com. The Gordon Elliott-trained Prince Of Scars is second favourite at 7/1.