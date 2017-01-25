Fill those cards, members told

The Men’s Club committee at Kilkenny golf club has implemented a new bye-law for all of this year’s (2017) qualifying club singles competitions.

This is due to the consistently large volumes of no returns for singles competitions which is having an adverse effect on competition standard scratch and may in turn effect all handicaps.

In addition, it is causing undue delay when closing off competitions.

All cards in club singles competitions, completed or not, must be returned in the designated score card box after being entered on the computer.

Members who are in breach of this rule will be suspended from the next club singles competition.

Members who are in breach of the rule a second time will be suspended from the next two club singles competitions and so on as the committee decides.

In the event that the computer is not working, players must still return their cards and write a note on top of them stating that the ’computer is not working’, quoting their GUI swipe card number.

COURSE NEWS: A timely reminder to all golfers that they should repair pitch marks immediately on entering the greens.

The club has noted that far to many marks are being left by golfers.

The course staff have expressed their disappointment at the number of un-repaired pitch marks left after the weekend’s competition.

SOCIAL ACTIVITIES: Bridge played on Monday, January 16, nine table Howell, 1 Martina Naughton and Mary Rice; 2 Mary Bradshaw and Joan O’Shea; Ann Hickey and Catherine King; 3 Terry Harmer and Kate O’Neill.

SNOOKER: The draw for the snooker singles championship has been made. Defending champion Brendan Wall faces a tough first round tie against Patrick Wall.

The first round must be completed by February 14. The entry fee of €6 must be paid before playing in their first round.

The full draw is - Joe O’ Neill v Luke Kelly; Brendan Cleere v Derek Kinehan; Terry Lyons v Pat Walshe; Billy Burke v Kieran Wall; Andy Melay v Paul Carroll; Michael O’Neill v Sean Murphy; Paul Cleere v Anthony Cleere; Barry Joyce v Roger Ryan; Brendan Wall v Patrick Wall; Peter Ryan v John Geoghegan; Brendan Power v Aidan Brennan; Paul Hanafin v Alan Snype; Peter Walkin v P.J. Martin; Liam Barry v Martin Hannrick; Christy Power v Gabriel Meahger; Tommy Buckley v Niall Griffin.

RESULTS: Sunday, Monday, 1 Emmet Boland, Conor Boland, Ivan Dunne 67pts; 2 Larry Carroll, Ger Dowling, Frank Dalton 66pts (b7); 3 James Crotty, Willie Horgan, Richard Butler 66pts (b7). Two’s Club winners next week.

Senior gents January 19, 14 hole competition, 1 Pat Drennan, Murt Farragher, Phillip O’Neill, Tim O’Mahony 74pts; 2 Frank Byrne, Richard Butler, Eugene Orr, Paddy Hally 73pts; 3 Jim Meredith, Reay Brandon, Myles McCabe 71pts (66+5); 4 Brian Cullen, Michael McCarthy, Chris Kelly, Peter McQuillan 69pts (b7); 5 Billy Burke, Michael Nicholson, Michael Cody, Liam Merrins 69pts; 6 Geoff Meagher, Andy Hughes, Brian Keane, Brendan Graham 68pts (b7); 7 Frank Bradbury, Joe Gannon, Paul Hanafin, Tony Joyce, 68pts (b7).

Sixty-five layers took part.

Seniors Captain Reay Brandon’s drive-in is on Thursday, February 2. Photograph at 10.30am.

The next competition is on Thursday. The draw closes at 11.15am.

Membership subscriptions are now due.

JUNIORS: Following a discussion at the annual meeting last week, junior/juvenile members are to be requested to refrain from removing their golf shoes and leaving them scattered on the steps and pathway at the front door.

This is causing a hazard and is also creating an unsightly mess at the entrance to the Clubhouse door.

Junior/juveniles have been requested to use the locker room and to wear normal footwear when they enter the Clubhouse.

It is not permitted for any member to enter the bar area in their socks.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 1.04 to 2.32pm members time; Thursday, 9.30 to 10.30am senior ladies, 10.38am to 12.56pm senior gents, 1.04 to 2pm members time; Friday, 12.32 to 12.48pm guest/member, 1.04to 2.32pm members time; Saturday, 8.24 to 9.12am members time, 9.20 to 10.48am. ladies and gents competition, 11.28am to 2pm gents crosscard; Sunday, 8.20am to 2.02pm ladies and gents competitio, gents 14 hole singles; ladies 13 hole singles; Monday, 9.52am to 12 noon gents 14 hole competition, 1.04 to 2.32pm members time; Tuesday, 9.04 to 10.24am ladies 13 hole singles competition, 12.16 to 2.16pm ladies 13 hole singles competition; Wednesday, February 1, 11.22 to 11.46am guest/member, 12.58 to 2.26pm members time.

PRO SHOP CORNER: Members planning an early Summer golf holiday should look no further than Club Professional, Jimmy Bolger.

In association with Killester Travel, he has organised a week long golfing trip to Spain in May.

The holiday to Cadiz includes return flights to Seville, with luggage allowance of 15kg and golf clubs. Full board (breakfast, lunch and dinner).

All drinks also included as well as all taxes and transfers. No hidden extras.

Three rounds of golf will be played at two Seve Ballesteros designed courses with buggies included.

Members will be staying at the Iberostar Royal Andalus Hotel, located on the beach.

Further details are available from the Pro Shop (056 776 1730). The cost is €1,195 per person.

Members interested should give their names to the Pro Shop, along with a deposit to secure a place by the end of January.

LADIES CLUB: Results Tuesday, January 17, 13 hole Stableford, 1 Bridie McGarry (8) 26pts; 2 Evelyn Crotty (11) 24pts; best Gross, Mags Cuddihy (10) 16 gross points; 3 Dervilla Byrne (9) 22pts

Ladies seniors results from Thursday, January 19, 9 hole competition, 1 Elizabeth Tobin, Gene O’Brien, Joan Mannion 36pts; 2 Joan O’Sullivan, Teresa Brandon, Mary Ryan, Joan Cashin 35pts (38-3); 3 Edith Ogilvie, Ann O’Dwyer, Josie Bolger 25pts; 4 Catherine Barrett, Patricia Leech, Jane Duggan 24pts.

Twenty-five players took part.

The next senior ladies’ golf outing is on Thursday. The draw will be made at 9.30 for immediate tee off.

New Ross

They say a week is a long time in politics, but it is certainly a long time as far as the Irish weather is concerned.

From a biting cold wintry day the previous week with temperatures almost on freezing point, the next time members went out was a benign scene on Thursday with no wind and a bright day.

The suitability of a Champagne Scramble for seniors every second week was never more emphasised than on Thursday last when 13 of the 15 competing teams brought in scores of 92 points or better.

The brainchild of John Murphy and Denis Kirwan, two of the longest hitters in the club, it was designed to help the short hitters and those with an ageing profile to get more enjoyment out of their weekly game.

One need only look at the statistics to see that this format agreed at the annual meting is an outstanding success.

Consistency reaps its own rewards and so it was with the winning team of Eddie Morrissey (16), Jim ’Ross’ Ryan (18), Martin Forristal (19) and Brian Dolan (22) when they brought in 100 points comprised of 51 points on the outward nine and 49 points on the homeward run.

By virtue of a better back nine (48/46), the three person team of Eddie Keher (9), Larry Doyle (19) and Billy Redmond (20) took the runners-up spot with 97 points.

On the same score and in third place came Peter Goggin (16), P.J. McGrath (19), Frank Boyle (20) and Fr Jim Curtis (21).

What a week it was for the genial ’Dub’, Brian Dolan. Not only did he figure on the winning team, but with Anita he won the ‘find the Joker’ draw in the club.

This Thursday, continuing the rota system, the format is Stableford with the two best scores counting holes 1-18,

The seniors group sent their best wishes for a speedy recovery to friend and long-time colleague, Dick Cuddihy, following a recent operation.

NEW ROSS LADIES: Another lovely day on January 18 greeted the ladies.

The forecast is good for this week so there should be a good field for another 14 hole competition. Booking on line as usual.

The draw has been made for the Winter League and is posted in the locker room.

The €5 entry should be put into the box with your name before playing.

The first round must be played over the next two weeks.

Results 14 hole stableford, January 18, 1 Ann Curtis (Adm) (29), 1 penalty 26pts; 2 Pat Purcell (18) 24 pts (l7); 3 Teresa Foley (19) 24pts (l7).