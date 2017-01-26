Kilkenny's Kennedy Cup squad announced

The panel who will represent the Kilkenny & District League at this year’s Kennedy Cup has been announced.

Manager David Cummins has named a 20-strong panel (with three reserves also selected) for the prestigious under-14 inter-league competition, which is held at the University of Limerick every Summer.

The squad will have training twice a week from now until the Kennedy Cup, with games every two to three weeks. Kilkenny will also warm up for the Cup by competing in the St Francis Tournament in Dublin on Saturday, February 25.

Kennedy Cup squad: James Keegan, Noah Quinlan (Clover United); Mark Gunner, Oisin Kelly, Tommy Coogan, Will Fox (Deen Celtic); Bill Hughes (East End United); Daragh Casey, Eoghan O’Neill, Mzee-Isaac Boston, Niall Rowe, Rory O’Connor, Timmy Clifford (Evergreen); Adam O’Connor, Darren Lawlor, Paul Kiely (Freebooters); Daragh Kelly, Sam Quinn (Lions); Padraig Lennon (Stoneyford United); Zach Bay Hammond (Thomastown United).

Reserves: Oisin Doyle (Evergreen), Shane Fennelly (Stoneyford United), Aidan O’Neill (Thomastown United).