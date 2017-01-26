Creator of 'Sam' to add sparkle to trophies

Kilkenny are determined to add a bit of extra sparkle to the winning of local championships.

Trophies for all the main GAA competitions are looking a bit the worse for wear, and they are to receive a major makeover.

Master silversmith, Des Byrne, whose workshop is at Kilkenny Design on The Parade, has been asked to work his magic on the trophies.

“They need to be put back in order,” County Board chairman, Ned Quinn told the monthly meeting of the 'Board.

“I presented one last year and it was embarrassing the state the trophy was in. When teams win, they like to get the trophy in good conditions.

“We have to make sure they do,” he added.

Mr Byrne and his then apprentice Dave Byrne created the Sam Maguire Cup Mark II when the original trophy for the winners of the All-Ireland football championship was retired to the GAA museum in 1988.