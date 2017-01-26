Towns Cup fever takes a grip

Cup fever is about to grip Kilkenny rugby as the season gears up for a big finish.

The Bank of Ireland sponsored Provincial Towns Cup action will hit Foulkstown this weekend.

On Sunday the Kilkenny First XV welcome 2016 champions and cup holders, Wicklow RFC to Foulkstown in a first round clash.

This promises to be a right good battle for the chance to advance to the second round of the oldest and most prestigious rugby competition in Ireland.

Kilkenny are no strangers to this competition, and taking a long road in it.

They have been very successful down through the years in bringing Leinster Cup glory to the City, having won it on no less than six occasions.

The first was in 1920 when Kilkenny won the Leinster Junior Cup when they beat Enniscorthy 3-0 in a captivating final.

The Leinster Junior Cup was the precursor to the current Leinster Provincial Towns Cup which Kilkenny have won five times - 1955, 1959, 1986, 2001 and 2002.

The seasons 2001 to 2002 were without doubt the most memorable when Kilkenny enjoyed huge success, not only winning the Towns Cup but also the Leinster League Division One in both years.

Mahony record

Kilkenny also reached the final of the ’Cup in 1987 and 1998 but had to be content with second place.

Former player and coach, Willie Mahony is in fact one of the few players in Leinster to have played in the Towns Cup final across three decades – 1986 and 1987, 1998, 2001 and 2002, winning in three of those years.

In more recent times Kilkenny were finalists in 2014 and 2015, playing Ashbourne and Enniscorthy respectively.

Unfortunately, Lady Luck did not glance in their direction on either occasion and they were narrowly beaten.

Seconds

Kilkenny Seconds have also enjoyed huge success over the years, winning the Provincial Towns Seconds Cup seven times - 1983, 1984, 1998 and 2001.

They completing the three in-a-row in 2003, 2004 and 2005.

Kilkenny RFC sent out a “welcome to all” invite to local sports fans to join rugby fans in Foulkstown on Sunday to shout on the local heroes in what will be a massive test.

Kick-off in Foulkstown on Sunday is at 2.30pm.

Past Presidents

In addition to the Towns Cup game on Sunday, the club will be holding a past Presidents gathering prior to kick-off.

So far 22 of the 26 past Presidents have confirmed their attendance.

As well as that, current President Padraic Treacy will be presenting a special recognition award to one of the club’s youths players, Conan Dunne, after the game.

Conan won his first cap for Ireland at under-18 level in October.

Results

J1 Leinster League - Kilkenny 29, Malahide 34; J2 Leinster League - Kilkenny 0, Malahide 61; J3 South East League - Kilkenny 26, Athy 34.

Women’s Leinster League - Kilkenny 27, NM Falcons 22.