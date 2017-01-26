Soccer clubs urged to make funding deadline

Soccer clubs across Kilkenny have been urged to keep their upgrade goals on target by making the deadline for funding.

The Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross TD, and the Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan TD, have confirmed that the 2017 Sports Capital Programme is now open for applications.

Applications are being sought from sports clubs, voluntary and community groups, national governing bodies of sport and local authorities. Third level colleges, Education and Training Boards and schools may only apply for funding jointly with sports clubs.

Since 2014, 230 clubs and leagues around the country received €11,738,167 in funding for numerous projects. Amongst the major soccer projects to receive funding in 2015 were the AUL (€160,000), Athlone Town (€200,000), Salthill Devon (€20,000) and North Tipperary Schoolchildren’s League (€200,000).

Clubs can apply for funding in the following categories:

• Natural grass sports pitches, tracks and courts (including pitch drainage)

• Floodlighting

• Artificial sports pitches, tracks, courts and multi-use games areas

• Security fencing, ball stop netting and goal posts

• Building or refurbishment of dressing rooms, showers and toilets

• Building or refurbishment of sports halls and gyms

• Modifications to sports facilities to improve access for people with disabilities

• Non-personal sports equipment including gym equipment, lawn mowers and defibrillators. Anything set in the ground (such as goal posts) is not considered equipment

• Any other capital projects that are clearly sporting in nature and that will increase participation in sport or improve performance

With Kilkenny set to host the FAI’s Festival of Football this Summer, local clubs have been encouraged to get their funding applications in on time to avail of the extra coverage the Festival brings. Last year’s event, which was held in Tipperary, saw the FAI supply over €100,000 in funding as well as put on special coaching clinics, and organise fun days all across Tipp.

Applications can be made at sportscapitalprogramme.ie

The deadline for registration is 5pm on Friday, February 10, 2017. Organisations not registered on OSCAR (Online Sports Capital Register) by 5pm on February 10 will not be able to make an application. Organisation who have already registered do not need to register again.

The deadline for applications is 5pm on Friday, February 24. The online system will be shut down at this time and no late or partial applications will be accepted.

For details on how to register or apply for the 2017 Sports Capital Programme, go to sportscapitalprogramme.ie