All results from Thyestes Day in Gowran Park, Kilkenny

The early results from the Gowran Park racing meeting today are:

Langton House Hotel Maiden Hurdle - 1 Bon Papa 1-5 (fav); 2 Giant Spirit 14-1; 3 Monbeg Chit Chat 13-2 (second favourite); 4 There Was A Time 66-1.

Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle - 1 Adreamstillalive 9-2 (fav); 2 Conna Cross 12-1; 3 Clounts Meadows 25-1; 4 Peculiar Genius 9-1.

John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle - 1 Shaneshill 9-2 (second favourite); 2 Snow Falcon 4-1; 3 Clondaw Warrior 11-10 (fav); 4 De Plotting Shed 11-1.

The Martinstown Opportunity Handicap Hurdle - 1 Notwhatiam 20-1; 2 Go It Alone 13-2; 3 Kara Loca 8-1; 4 Love Rory 50-1.

The Goffs Thyestes Handicap Steeplechase (Grade A) - 1 Champagne West 7-1; 2 Ucello Conti (FR) 7-1; 3 Bonny Kate 13-2 CoFav; 4 Pleasant Company 10-1.

The PMF Accountants Beginners Steeplechase - 1 Great Field (FR); 2 Mall Dini; 3 Macnicholson.





P.J. Foley memorial flat race - 1 Gerabird 1-10 (fav); 2 HARDLINE 11-2. Four ran.