Reid save secures Walsh Cup final spot for Kilkenny

Kilkenny advanced to the final of the Walsh cup thanks to a narrow, 0-15 to 0-14 win over Wexford in New Ross.

A pointed injury time free from Alan Murphy proved to be the difference between the sides yet it was a telling point blank save from goalkeeper Richie Reid just seconds later, denying sub Cathal Dunbar, which ensured Brian Cody's charges would face Galway next weekend.

Kilkenny held an interval lead of 0-7 to 0-4 thanks to Murphy with Wexford's Lee Chin also keeping the umpires busy - the most scores for both sides coming from frees.

Wexford threatened early in the second half, all square after 40 minutes gone, 0-8 apiece. Points from Cillian Buckley and Paddy Deegan helped push Kilkenny in to a lead position as they held out to deny Wexford, who also missed the '65' from Reid's save.

Kilkenny now face Galway in the decider.

Kilkenny: Richie Reid; Joey Holden, Robert Lennon, Padraig Walsh; Cillian Buckley, Paul Murphy, Conor Fogarty; Ollie Walsh, Paddy Deegan, Pat Lyng, Conor Martin, James Maher; Alan Murphy, John Joe Farrell, Richie Leahy. subs Lester Ryan for Walsh, Michael Malone for Martin.

Wexford: Mark Fanning; Simon Donohue, Liam Ryan, Eoin Moore; Shane O'Gorman, Matthew Hanlon, Diarmuid O'Keefe; Shaun Murphy, Jack O'Connor; Aaron Maddock, David Redmond, Kevin Foley; Nicky Kirwan, Lee Chin, Podge Doran. subs Cathal Dunbar for Redmond; Harry Kehoe for Foley

Referee: Brian Gavin.