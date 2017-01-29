Hawks shot down by Rockets

The Marble City Hawks women's basketball team saw their dreams of Senior Cup success come up agonisingly short when the Ulster Rockets clipped their wings in injury-time.

A storming fourth quarter performance, which saw the Kilkenny side outscore their Northern rivals 17-10, saw the Hawks level the game at 47-47 and force overtime.

Led by Kelly O'Hallahan, who scored 19 points over the afternoon, the Hawks did well to come from seven points down after three quarters at the National Basketball Arena.

However the Rockets, who had a star in top scorer Zee Shahid-Martin, pipped overtime 8-7 to take the Cup.