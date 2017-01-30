Kilkenny soccer results

It was a busy weekend in the Kilkenny & District League and beyond as teams fought for points and places in the next round of cup competitions.

The only top flight game saw Evergreen B snatch a point in a 2-2 draw with Thomastown United A, while there were wins for Highview Athletic A, Fort Rangers and Thomastown United B in Division One. Evergreen C, St Ann's and Paulstown were triumphant in Division Two while the only Division Three game saw Deen Celtic B share the spoils with Evergreen 46.

Elsewhere two local sides continued on their winning ways in Leinster Cups. Thomastown United beaty Parkville 2-0 in the Leinster under-19 Cup while Freebooters had a 3-2 away win over Bangor Celtic in the Leinster under-18 Cup.

St Canice’s Credit Union Premier Division

Thomastown United A 2, Evergreen B 2.

Rico’s of Gowran Division One

Highview Athletic A 3, Deen Celtic A 2.

Fort Rangers 3, Bridge United 2.

Thomastown United B 3, Newpark 2.

Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division Two

Evergreen C 4, River Rangers 0.

Brookville 1, Paulstown 3.

St Ann’s 3, St John’s 4.

Brogmaker Division Three

Deen Celtic B 0, Evergreen 46 0.

Under-19 IntoSport League

Castlewarren Celtic 3, Evergreen A 7.

Highview Athletic 2, Newpark 3.

Deen Celtic 4, Evergreen B 1.

Under-19 LFA Cup

Thomastown United 2, Parkville 0.

Under-18 Leinster Youth Cup

Bangor Celtic 2, Freebooters 3.

Under-17 TC Tyres League

Castlewarren Celtic 1, Southend United 6.

Thomastown United 3, East End United 1.

Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League

Bridge United 3, Bridge United Athy 0.

Under-16 TC Tyres League Division One

Newpark 4, Lions 5.

Evergreen A 6, East End United 2.

Under-16 TC Tyres League Division Two

Stoneyford United 3, Evergreen United 1.

Freshford Town 0, Deen Celtic 0.

Clover United 2, Highview Athletic 5.

Freebooters B 2, Callan United 5.

Under-16 SFAI Skechers Cup

Freebooters 0, Athlone Town 2.

Under-14 Schoolgirls’ League

Thomastown United 2, Freebooters 6.

Evergreen City 5, Evergreen United 0.

Lions 3, East End United 2.

Nurney Villa 3, Callan United 0.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division One

Bridge United 2, Thomastown United 1.

Lions 0, Clover United 5.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division Two

Southend United 4, Freebooters B 0.

Freshford Town 2, Highview Athletic 1.

Deen Celtic B 4, Freebooters C 6.

Fort Rangers 0, East End United 5.

Evergreen B 4, Newpark 2.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division One

Deen Celtic A 4, Callan United 1.

Freebooters A 1, Evergreen Boys 0.

Thomastown United A 2, Lions 2.

Evergreen Albion 3, Bridge United A 2.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division Two

Stoneyford United A 5, Bridge United B 0.

Newpark 0, Deen Celtic B 2.

Freebooters B 2, Fort Rangers A 2.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division Three

Thomastown United B 0, Highview Athletic 1.

Fort Rangers B 1, Freshford Town 5.

Freebooters C 1, Evergreen Rovers 2.

Paulstown 06 4, Evergreen United 2.