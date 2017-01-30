Kilkenny soccer results
All the results from a busy weekend in the Kilkenny & District League and beyond
It was a busy weekend in the Kilkenny & District League and beyond as teams fought for points and places in the next round of cup competitions.
The only top flight game saw Evergreen B snatch a point in a 2-2 draw with Thomastown United A, while there were wins for Highview Athletic A, Fort Rangers and Thomastown United B in Division One. Evergreen C, St Ann's and Paulstown were triumphant in Division Two while the only Division Three game saw Deen Celtic B share the spoils with Evergreen 46.
Elsewhere two local sides continued on their winning ways in Leinster Cups. Thomastown United beaty Parkville 2-0 in the Leinster under-19 Cup while Freebooters had a 3-2 away win over Bangor Celtic in the Leinster under-18 Cup.
St Canice’s Credit Union Premier Division
Thomastown United A 2, Evergreen B 2.
Rico’s of Gowran Division One
Highview Athletic A 3, Deen Celtic A 2.
Fort Rangers 3, Bridge United 2.
Thomastown United B 3, Newpark 2.
Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division Two
Evergreen C 4, River Rangers 0.
Brookville 1, Paulstown 3.
St Ann’s 3, St John’s 4.
Brogmaker Division Three
Deen Celtic B 0, Evergreen 46 0.
Under-19 IntoSport League
Castlewarren Celtic 3, Evergreen A 7.
Highview Athletic 2, Newpark 3.
Deen Celtic 4, Evergreen B 1.
Under-19 LFA Cup
Thomastown United 2, Parkville 0.
Under-18 Leinster Youth Cup
Bangor Celtic 2, Freebooters 3.
Under-17 TC Tyres League
Castlewarren Celtic 1, Southend United 6.
Thomastown United 3, East End United 1.
Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League
Bridge United 3, Bridge United Athy 0.
Under-16 TC Tyres League Division One
Newpark 4, Lions 5.
Evergreen A 6, East End United 2.
Under-16 TC Tyres League Division Two
Stoneyford United 3, Evergreen United 1.
Freshford Town 0, Deen Celtic 0.
Clover United 2, Highview Athletic 5.
Freebooters B 2, Callan United 5.
Under-16 SFAI Skechers Cup
Freebooters 0, Athlone Town 2.
Under-14 Schoolgirls’ League
Thomastown United 2, Freebooters 6.
Evergreen City 5, Evergreen United 0.
Lions 3, East End United 2.
Nurney Villa 3, Callan United 0.
Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division One
Bridge United 2, Thomastown United 1.
Lions 0, Clover United 5.
Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division Two
Southend United 4, Freebooters B 0.
Freshford Town 2, Highview Athletic 1.
Deen Celtic B 4, Freebooters C 6.
Fort Rangers 0, East End United 5.
Evergreen B 4, Newpark 2.
Under-12 Glanbia League Division One
Deen Celtic A 4, Callan United 1.
Freebooters A 1, Evergreen Boys 0.
Thomastown United A 2, Lions 2.
Evergreen Albion 3, Bridge United A 2.
Under-12 Glanbia League Division Two
Stoneyford United A 5, Bridge United B 0.
Newpark 0, Deen Celtic B 2.
Freebooters B 2, Fort Rangers A 2.
Under-12 Glanbia League Division Three
Thomastown United B 0, Highview Athletic 1.
Fort Rangers B 1, Freshford Town 5.
Freebooters C 1, Evergreen Rovers 2.
Paulstown 06 4, Evergreen United 2.
