Due to the change of dates for the Goresbridge Breeze Up Sales, Horse Racing Ireland have agreed to the following alteration to the 2017 fixture list:

Gowran Park on Wednesday, May 24 (E) will now be held on Tuesday, May 23 (E).

Wexford on Tuesday, May 23 (E) will now be held on Wednesday, May 24 (E).

Details of both meetings will appear in the Irish Racing Calendar in due course.