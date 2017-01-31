Kilkenny soccer scoreboard

There is another busy weekend in store with cup, shield and league action for the teams from the Kilkenny & District League to tackle.

The big games start on Saturday when Evergreen take on Thomastown United in a battle for the Women’s Shield.

The action switches to outside competitions on Sunday, as Evergreen take on Willow Park (2pm) for a place in the quarter-finals of the FAI Junior Cup, while Ormonde Villa travel to Ballyroan to face O Moore FC in the Leinster Junior Shield (kick-off 11am).

FRIDAY

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division One

Freebooters A v Fort Rangers, Scanlon Park 7.15pm.

SATURDAY

Women’s Shield final

Evergreen v Thomastown United, Derdimus 5pm.

Under-19 IntoSport League

Evergreen B v Thomastown United, 2.30pm.

Freebooters v Highview Athletic, Scanlon Park 2.30pm.

Castlewarren Celtic v Newpark, 2.30pm.

Under-17 TC Tyres League

Evergreen A v Castlewarren Celtic, 11am.

Callan United v Thomastown United, 11am.

Lions v Paulstown 06, 2.30pm.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division One

Lions v Bridge United, 11am.

Thomastown United A v Evergreen A, 11am.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division Two

Evergreen United v Stoneyford United, 11am.

Highview Athletic v Freebooters B, 11am.

Under-14 Schoolgirls’ League

Newpark v Lions, 11am.

East End United v Freebooters, 11am.

Callan United v Thomastown United, 1pm.

Nurney Villa v Evergreen United, 1pm.

Under-14 Girls’ FAI Cup

Newcastle West v Hanover Harps, 2pm.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division Two

Southend United v Freebooters C, 2pm.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division One

Deen Celtic A v Stoneyford United, 2.30pm.

Bridge United v East End United A, 2.30pm.

Evergreen A v Lions, 2.30pm.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division Two

Evergreen Town v Deen Celtic B, 11am.

Newpark v Paulstown 06, 12.30pm.

Highview Athletic v East End United B, 1pm.

Callan United v Evergreen United, 2.30pm.

Under-11 Schoolboys’ League Amber

Freebooters Grey v Deen Celtic Reds, Scanlon Park 12 noon.

Freebooters White v Deen Celtic Rovers, Scanlon Park 12 noon.

Freebooters Blue v Deen Celtic Blacks, Scanlon Park 12 noon.

Spa United Black v Stoneyford United Blacks, 12 noon.

Spa United White v Stoneyford United White, 12 noon.

Spa United Red v Stoneyford United Reds, 12 noon.

Under-11 Schoolboys League Black

Callan United v Paulstown, 11am.

Thomastown United White v Newpark Blacks, 12 noon.

Thomastown United Blue v Newpark Reds, 12 noon.

Lions Red v East End United, 1pm.

Freshford Town v Freebooters Town, 1pm.

Lions Black v Fort Rangers, 2pm.

Bridge United v Clover United, 2pm.

Bridge United v Highview Athletic, 2pm.

Under-10 Schoolgirls’ Blitz

Derdimus, 12 noon.

SUNDAY

St Canice’s Credit Union Premier Division

Stoneyford United v Freebooters A, 11am.

Rico’s of Gowran Division One

Lions A v Fort Rangers, 11am.

Deen Celtic A v Clover United, 11am.

Newpark v Bridge United, 11am.

Thomastown United B v Highview Athletic A, 2.30pm.

Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division Two

Callan United B v Brookville, 11am.

Castlewarren Celtic v St John’s, Scanlon Park 2.30pm.

Brogmaker Division Three

Evergreen 46 v Highview Athletic B, 11am.

Ballacolla v Clover United B, 2.30pm.

FAI Junior Cup

Evergreen v Willow Park, 2pm.

Leinster Junior Shield

O’Moores v Ormonde Villa, 11am.

Under-17 TC Tyres League

Clover United v Southend United, 11am.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division Two

Thomastown United v Freshford Town, 2pm.

Under-12 Schoolgirls’ League

Thomastown United v Callan United, 12 noon.

Freebooters v Evergreen United, Coote’s Lane 12 noon.

Evergreen City v Lions, 12 noon.

East End United v Bridge United, 12 noon.

MONDAY

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division Two

Evergreen B v Freshford Town, Scanlon Park 7.15pm.