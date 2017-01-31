Kilkenny soccer scoreboard
Kilkenny & District League fixtures - Thursday, February 2 to Monday, February 5
Stephen Daly (Deen Celtic) fends off William Flood (Highview Athletic) during last Sunday's game. Deen host Clover United this weekend, while Highview face Thomastown United B. Photo: Michael Brophy
There is another busy weekend in store with cup, shield and league action for the teams from the Kilkenny & District League to tackle.
The big games start on Saturday when Evergreen take on Thomastown United in a battle for the Women’s Shield.
The action switches to outside competitions on Sunday, as Evergreen take on Willow Park (2pm) for a place in the quarter-finals of the FAI Junior Cup, while Ormonde Villa travel to Ballyroan to face O Moore FC in the Leinster Junior Shield (kick-off 11am).
FRIDAY
Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division One
Freebooters A v Fort Rangers, Scanlon Park 7.15pm.
SATURDAY
Women’s Shield final
Evergreen v Thomastown United, Derdimus 5pm.
Under-19 IntoSport League
Evergreen B v Thomastown United, 2.30pm.
Freebooters v Highview Athletic, Scanlon Park 2.30pm.
Castlewarren Celtic v Newpark, 2.30pm.
Under-17 TC Tyres League
Evergreen A v Castlewarren Celtic, 11am.
Callan United v Thomastown United, 11am.
Lions v Paulstown 06, 2.30pm.
Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division One
Lions v Bridge United, 11am.
Thomastown United A v Evergreen A, 11am.
Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division Two
Evergreen United v Stoneyford United, 11am.
Highview Athletic v Freebooters B, 11am.
Under-14 Schoolgirls’ League
Newpark v Lions, 11am.
East End United v Freebooters, 11am.
Callan United v Thomastown United, 1pm.
Nurney Villa v Evergreen United, 1pm.
Under-14 Girls’ FAI Cup
Newcastle West v Hanover Harps, 2pm.
Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division Two
Southend United v Freebooters C, 2pm.
Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division One
Deen Celtic A v Stoneyford United, 2.30pm.
Bridge United v East End United A, 2.30pm.
Evergreen A v Lions, 2.30pm.
Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division Two
Evergreen Town v Deen Celtic B, 11am.
Newpark v Paulstown 06, 12.30pm.
Highview Athletic v East End United B, 1pm.
Callan United v Evergreen United, 2.30pm.
Under-11 Schoolboys’ League Amber
Freebooters Grey v Deen Celtic Reds, Scanlon Park 12 noon.
Freebooters White v Deen Celtic Rovers, Scanlon Park 12 noon.
Freebooters Blue v Deen Celtic Blacks, Scanlon Park 12 noon.
Spa United Black v Stoneyford United Blacks, 12 noon.
Spa United White v Stoneyford United White, 12 noon.
Spa United Red v Stoneyford United Reds, 12 noon.
Under-11 Schoolboys League Black
Callan United v Paulstown, 11am.
Thomastown United White v Newpark Blacks, 12 noon.
Thomastown United Blue v Newpark Reds, 12 noon.
Lions Red v East End United, 1pm.
Freshford Town v Freebooters Town, 1pm.
Lions Black v Fort Rangers, 2pm.
Bridge United v Clover United, 2pm.
Bridge United v Highview Athletic, 2pm.
Under-10 Schoolgirls’ Blitz
Derdimus, 12 noon.
SUNDAY
St Canice’s Credit Union Premier Division
Stoneyford United v Freebooters A, 11am.
Rico’s of Gowran Division One
Lions A v Fort Rangers, 11am.
Deen Celtic A v Clover United, 11am.
Newpark v Bridge United, 11am.
Thomastown United B v Highview Athletic A, 2.30pm.
Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division Two
Callan United B v Brookville, 11am.
Castlewarren Celtic v St John’s, Scanlon Park 2.30pm.
Brogmaker Division Three
Evergreen 46 v Highview Athletic B, 11am.
Ballacolla v Clover United B, 2.30pm.
FAI Junior Cup
Evergreen v Willow Park, 2pm.
Leinster Junior Shield
O’Moores v Ormonde Villa, 11am.
Under-17 TC Tyres League
Clover United v Southend United, 11am.
Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division Two
Thomastown United v Freshford Town, 2pm.
Under-12 Schoolgirls’ League
Thomastown United v Callan United, 12 noon.
Freebooters v Evergreen United, Coote’s Lane 12 noon.
Evergreen City v Lions, 12 noon.
East End United v Bridge United, 12 noon.
MONDAY
Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division Two
Evergreen B v Freshford Town, Scanlon Park 7.15pm.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on