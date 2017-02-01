Kilkenny Captains' prepare to drive-in

Kilkenny Captains Rob O’Shea and Liz Cleere will hold their drive-in on Sunday week, February 12.

The drive-in will be at 10.45am after which there will be a shotgun start for a 13 hole mixed team event.

Members are requested to sign in by 10.30am.

Golf will be followed by a hot plate in the Clubhouse. Cost is €15, including hot plate.

Members interested in playing should put their names on the notice board inside the bar door.

No defections after 5pm as the draw for the teams is scheduled for 6pm on the Saturday.

The drive-in is sponsored by Jimmy Bolger.

SUBSCRIPTIONS: Members will have received notice that their annual subscription are due.

Those who wish to avail of the Fairway Credit option must have the relevant forms submitted to the office by February 13.

This scheme allows members to spread their payments over 10 months.

Aon Insurance are continuing the private insurance for golfers again this year.

Those wishing to join - fee €27 - should have the fee paid before the close of business on March 3.

COMPETITION RULES: The Men’s Club Committee has implemented a new club bye-law for all of this year’s qualifying club singles competitions.

This is due to the consistently large volumes of no returns for singles competitions which is having an adverse effect on competition standard scratch and may in turn effect all handicaps.

In addition, it is causing undue delay when closing off competitions.

All cards in club singles competitions (complete or not) must be returned in the designated scorecard box after being entered on the computer.

Members who are in breach of the rule will be suspended from the next club singles competition. Members in breach of the rule for a second time will be suspended from the next two club singles competitions and so on as the committee decides.

In the event that the computer is not working, players must still return their cards and write a note on top of their card stating that the ’computer is not working’, quoting their GUI swipe card number.

TEAM NEWS: The club Captain, Rob O’Shea, has announced the managers of the teams who will represent Kilkenny golf club in the various All-Ireland competitions this year.

They are:

Senior Cup - Anthony Cleere and Brendan Power (team of five players, playing in singles match play, off scratch).

The regional qualifiers will be played in Kilkenny on the weekend of June 24/25. Kilkenny face New Ross in their opening match.

In 2016 Kilkenny were leading qualifiers in the Area finals. They took the scalps of Waterford and Carlow to earn the right to play Rosslare in the final, only to suffer an agonising defeat.

Barton Shield - Anthony Cleere and Brendan Power (two foursomes pairings, playing off scratch, with the tie being decided by the aggregate score).

Kilkenny play Naas in the regional qualifiers at The Heritage on Saturday, May 20.

In 2016 the club qualified for the area semi-final, but lost to Naas. The match was decided in extra time.

Junior Cup - Kieran Wall and Gus Carey (five singles matches with a minimum handicap not less than five in the previous year, playing off scratch).

The area qualifiers are in Portarlington on Saturday, June 3. The top four progress to the semi-finals/finals on the Sunday.

In 2016 Kilkenny were the leading qualifiers. Then they beat Castlecomer and Rathdowney to reach the Leinster finals in Tullamore, where they lost the final to The Castle 3-2. The Castle won the final, beating Tralee and Lurgan.

Barton Cup - Liam Cody and P.J. O’Reilly (any combination of players with a combined handicap of 14, will play five foursome matches).

Kilkenny will be away to Borris in the preliminary round which must be completed by March 24.

In 2016 Kilkenny were beaten in round one by Mount Juliet.

Jimmy Bruen - Derek Shelly and Luke Kelly (five foursome pairings, playing off scratch. Minimum handicap of six and minimum combined of not less than 17 based on 2016 handicap).

The regional qualifying round is scheduled for New Ross, where Kilkenny play Rosslare on Saturday, June 17.

In 2016 Kilkenny qualified for the final on Saturday by finishing second in the stroke play session. They faced Athy in the area final but were beaten 3-1 with the one match halved.

Provincial Towns - Fergal Cantwell and John Byrne (a minimum handicap of nine, there will be a total of nine singles matches played on a home and away basis).

Kilkenny have drawn Callan in the first round and will have five matches at home and four in Callan.

In 2016 Kilkenny suffered defeat against Rathdowney in the first round.

Pierce Purcell - Seamus Rochford and Brian Cullen (comprising 10 members, they will play five foursome matches off scratch. No player is allowed if his handicap was less than 12 the previous year. The combined handicap shall not be less than 27).

The regional qualifiers are in Gowran on Saturday, May 13. The top four progress to the semi-final/final on the Sunday.

In 2016 Kilkenny narrowly failed to make the semi-finals. They finished fifth in the qualifiers.

Duggan Cup - Dick Curtin and assistant (the draw for this competition has not been made. It is for golfers over 50).

In 2016 Kilkenny didn’t enjoy any success. They made an early exit when beaten by Gowran.

JB Carr - Willie Leahy and assistant (the draw has not been made. The competition is for golfers over 60).

In 2016 Kilkenny had their best run ever, beating Gowran, Mount Juliet and The Heath only to suffer defeat against Athy.

Irish Mixed - Frank Dalton and Catherine King (five pairings with a minimum combination of 19 and a maximum of 27. Players get half of their combined handicaps).

Kilkenny are at home to The Heritage in the first round. They play three matches at home.

In 2016 Kilkenny were beaten by Castlecomer in the second round.

Fred Daly and IJF - Mark Grant and Ollie Cullen (the under-18 junior foursomes (two pairings) will play Carlow on Monday, July 3 in The Heath.

The draw for The Fred Daly has not been made.

Under-15 championship - Paddy Crotty.

Kilkenny play Carlow in Carlow in the first round of the on or before April 23.

If a player wishes to be considered for any of the above panels, he/she should contact the relevant manager.

There will be a meeting of all team managers on Wednesday, February 8 (7.30pm).

COURSE NEWS: With the soft conditions at present, the course is ‘cutting up’ to some degree.

Members should bring a bag of sand mix with them to repair divots. They should remind partners to do likewise.

NEW TEE: Work is scheduled to commence this week on the new tee at the 12th hole. This will result in the ladies tee being relocated to the left and forward of the gents tee.

Members are requested to exercise caution in the vicinity of these works.

Holes 11 and 12 will continue to be played during this time.

SNOOKER: The snooker doubles final will be contested by Alan and Ciaran Snype and Liam Barry and Andy Melay.

RESULTS: Saturday, Sunday, Monday, 1 Brian Cullen (9) 32pts; 2 Philip Tierney (15) 31pts (b7); 3 Luke Kelly (6) 31pts (b7); best Gross Richie Guilfoyle (3) 26pts (b7); 5 Gerry Madden (22) 31pts (b4); 6 Gerald Fogarty 31pts (b7)

Two’s Club - Saturday, Sunday, Monday, January 28, 29, 30 - 15th Cathal McDonald, John Byrne; 17th Dermot Doyle, Richie Guilfoyle.

Each ‘Two’ receives €33.50 credit in the Pro Shop.

HOLE IN ONE: It has been agreed with Club pro Jimmy Bolger that from now on, a ‘Hole in One’ will receive a third of the ‘Two’s Pot’ for that competition.

The balance will be shared between those members scoring a ‘Two’.

If there is more than one ‘Hole In One’ on the day, they will share the 1/3 amount between them.

Senior gents January 26, 14 holes, 1 Brian Cullen, Willie Leahy, Eddie Geraghty, (67+5) 72pts; 2 John King, Pat Kearns, Richard Butler, Eugene Orr 71pts; 3 Jim Ryan, Martin Treacy, Nicky Lawlor, (61+5) 66pts; 4 Pat Drennan, Andy Hughes, Brendan McIntyre, Brendan Graham 65pts; 5 Michael Daly, Jim Dollard, Shem Lawlor, Tony Joyce 63pts (b7); 6 Matt Ruth, Michael McCarthy, Jimmy Rhatigan , Dick Keoghan 63pts; 7 Rodger Curran, Kevin Donohue, Brian Keane, Paul Brady 61pts

Forty-one layers took part.

The next competition is on Thursday. Draw closes at 11.15am

Senior Captain, Reay Brandon’s drive-in has been put back by a week to Thursday, February 9.

The forecast for Wednesday and Thursday is for rain. No buggies will be allowed on the course for members own protection and course maintenance.

Members subs are now due.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 11.22 to 11.46am guest/member, 12.58 to 2.26pm members time; Thursday, 9.30 to 10.26am senior ladies, 10.34am to 1.14pm senior gents, 1.22 to 2.18pm members time; Friday, 12.58 to 2.26pm member time; Saturday, 8.02 to 9.30am members time, 9.38 to 10.26am ladies and gents competition, 11.30am to 2.02pm gents Crosscard; Sunday, 8.10am to 2.18pm ladies and gents competition (gents 14 hole singles; ladies 13 hole, singles); Monday, 11.06am to 12.10pm gents 14 hole singles, 1.06 to 2.26pm members time; Tuesday, 8.42 to 10.18am ladies 9 and 13 hole singles, 12.20 to 2.20pm ladies 9 and 13 hole singles;

Wednesday, February 8, 12.58to 2.26pm members time.

LADIES CLUB: 9 hole Stableford January 10, 1 Pat Walsh (25) 15pts (b6).

January 17, 1 Mary Ryan (26) 16pts; 2 Joan Cashin (32) 15pts.

January 24, 1 Bernadette Crowdle (36) 15pts; 2 Teresa Brandon (36) 14pts(b3).

13 hole Stableford, 1 Gretta Kelly (32) 28 pts (b9); 2 Francis Foley (26) 28pts; best Gross, Phil Doyle (13) 16 gross pts; 3 Kate Walsh (35) 26pts; 4 Margaret Green (36) 25pts (b9); 5 Catherine Griffin (20) 25pts (b9).

Senior ladies, January 26, 9 holes, 1 Josie Bolger, Gene O’Brien, Mary Lawlor 32pts; 2 Edith Ogilvie, Joan O’Sullivan, Teresa Brandon 31pts; 3 Catherine Barrett, Greta Nicholson, Tish Leech 22pts.

Next senior ladies gold is on Thursday (9.30am) for immediate tee off.

All are reminded that the annual subscriptions are now due.