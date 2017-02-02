New soccer referees wanted for Kilkenny

The call has gone out for more people to get involved in refereeing soccer matches in Kilkenny.

There are currently 19 registered referees available to cover approximately 30 schoolboy games and 15 junior games every weekend. Due to work, injury and other commitments the full complement of referees is not always available. There are occasions when reluctantly there is no referee for some games.

To address the need for additional referees to officiate at games the FAI are running a referees Beginners Course on Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5 in the Aspect Hotel, Waterford Road, Kilkenny.

The course is open to all applicants both male and female aged 16 years and over. People interested in becoming a referee can register for this course on www.fai.ie, where further information is also available.