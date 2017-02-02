Connick strike gives Bs a boost

Mark Connick was the toast of Evergreen B as his late goal helped the city side pick up their first Premier Division point away from home.

Connick’s injury-time strike did more than give Evergreen B a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Thomastown United A - it prevented United from overtaking their clubmates Evergreen A!

It has been a stop-start season for Gary Owens’ team - prior to their 6-1 loss at home to Freebooters A on January 14 they had gone three months without a league game, but they hit the ground running on Sunday morning when Cian Morton gave them the early lead at United Park.

The hosts, who have that upcoming Leinster Senior Cup meeting with Shamrock Rovers on their mind, were back on level terms when Mick O’Neill hit back three minutes before half-time. The day got even better when Andy Kavanagh made it 2-1 on the hour, but their victory hopes were dashed when Connick struck the injury-time equaliser.

The result does little to alter the standings in the Premier Division table. Freebooters A still lead the way with 24 points from nine games played.

They are nine points clear of Evergreen A and Thomastown United A, but Packie Holden’s ’Green team have three games in hand on both the Blues and United - the meeting of Freebooters A and Evergreen A on the Fair Green later in the campaign could be the key clash in deciding where the title goes this season.

The big news in Division One saw Highview stake a claim for the Division One title thanks to their 3-2 win over Deen Celtic A. The big change in fortunes has been in Wallslough, where Fort Rangers continued their unbeaten start to 2017 with a 3-2 win over Bridge United.

Kenny Morris and Eddie Nugent were on the scoresheet again for Rangers, with Jim Nugent jnr also on the mark as they won their third league game on the trot.

Turn In Form

It has been a remarkable turn in form for Jim Nugent snr’s side, who had just one win and two draws from their first seven league games.

Since the start of the year they’ve won all three Division One games and beaten Evergreen B in the Maher Shield!

It was a good weekend also for Thomastown United B, who picked up their first league win since the opening day of the season when they beat Newpark 3-2 at United Park.

The Division Two action saw Evergreen C continue their charge up the table when they beat River Rangers 4-0.

Kevin Ireland did a lot of the damage with a hat-trick, while Seamie Cummins also got on the scoresheet as the city side joined Castlewarren Celtic at the top of table. The sides are locked on 23 points apiece, but Evergreen have a game in hand on their rivals.

Elsewhere Paulstown 06 continued their unbeaten start to 2017 when they won their third league game in succession, beating Brookville 3-1 in Ballyragget.

It was a good day also for St John’s who won the battle of the Saints when they saw off St Ann’s 4-3 in Gortnahoe.

There was only one game in Division Three, where Deen Celtic B and Evergreen 46 shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw. The ’Comer men remain third in the table, eight points behind Ormonde Villa with a game in hand.