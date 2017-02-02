Presidents gather to celebrate

In tandem with the opening round game in the Bank of Ireland Provincial Towns Cup tie at Foulkstown, Kilkenny RFC celebrated both past glories and present successes of the club on Sunday.

Before the kick-off in the match against Wicklow, current club President Padraic Treacy, was the proud host to 22 former club Presidents.

Served over 30 years

The former club Presidents present served from the mid-eighties to the present day.

A light lunch was served and old friendships were re-kindled. Stories of past glories filled the air.

Padraic Treacy said in his luncheon speech that it was a great honour for him as current President to host the event and to welcome the past Presidents to the club.

He looked forward to organising many more such events during his Presidency.

Later in the day came the time to celebrate present successes.

The President was called on to make a special presentation to Kilkenny under-18 captain, Conan Dunne, in recognition of his recent achievement on gaining his first cap for the Ireland under -18 team against Portugal in early November.

Conan’s former coach, Derek Lawlor, paid tribute to him and described him as a young man with an abundance of talent and a very bright future.

Presentation

Conan was presented with a silver plate to mark the occasion, plus a club tie by President Padraic Treacy, who mentioned the success the club has enjoyed down through the years.

The President said he was delighted for Conan that ex-Irish internationals Willie Duggan, Ronan Kearney and Mick Galwey were in the audience to celebrate the young man’s achievement.

Despite a disappointing result for Kilkenny in the Towns Cup match, a fabulous day was had by all and one that will be remembered in the club for a long time to come.