Change of dates for Goresbridge Breeze Up sale

The 2017 renewal of the Goresbridge Breeze Up Sale will now take place on Thursday, May 25 and Friday, May 26.

Horses will breeze at Gowran Park racecourse on May 25 and will go on to sell at the Goresbridge sales complex on May 26.

The sale, which is the largest of its kind in Europe, has enjoyed record-breaking results for the past two years, with last year’s €270,000 top lot contributing to a record turnover of €5.289m.

The sale’s popularity with buyers is a result of its success on the racecourse, with its flag bearing graduates including Group 1 Matron Stakes heroine Fiesolana (IRE), Group 1 Falmouth Stakes winner Music Show (IRE) and Classic performer Blue De Vega.