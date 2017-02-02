Wild Air run comes to Kilkenny Castle

The Wild Air Run is coming to the grounds of Kilkenny Castle this year. The big event will be on Saturday, July 1.

Last year over 20,000 people took part in the inflatable 5K obstacle course event. The dynamic fun run features 10 giant inflatable obstacles as part of a 5K course.

This time the course will be bigger and better than before with new obstacles, including a larger slide, topping last year’s slide which was Europe’s biggest inflatable slide at 8 metres tall.

As well as a new set of summer dates, which will see the event expanding nationwide, Wild Air Run are partnered with Avonmore Super Milk.

Wild Air Run is all about having fun in a healthy outdoor environment and promoting physical activity.

The Super Milk Wild Air Run can be undertaken by people of all fitness levels. The focus is on fun, not endurance.

The 10 obstacles combine agility, creativity and a vast amount of fun. The event is for adults and children, seven years and up.

Event Manager Ronan O’Kelly said they can’t wait to come to Kilkenny. The event shows how good it can be to get outdoors with friends or family of all ages.

"It’s really an event everyone can partake in," Mr O'Kelly added. "People can walk or ran. It isn’t a timed event and the focus is on fun and getting active.”

Before claiming victory over the Super Milk Wild Air Run, participants will finish with a run on Europe’s biggest inflatable slide. There will also be a ‘Chill Zone’, an area for participants and spectators to relax and enjoy music, games, food and drink from local vendors.

The Kilkenny event will kick off its first wave at 10am with additional waves running in 20-minute intervals until 6pm.

Tickets for the Super Milk Wild Air Run are on sale now at www.wildairrun.com. Early bird tickets are currently on sale with 20% off. Full priced tickets are €32.50 for adults and €18.50 for children. Family tickets (€80) and group rates are also available.